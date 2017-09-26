Labour Member Explains Why He Took A Portrait Of Jeremy Corbyn Adorned With Fairy Lights To Conference

Labour Party Conference has seen its fair share of interesting sights this year - but a huge portrait of Jeremy Corbyn, adorned with fairy lights and a tinsel halo, is probably near the top of the list.

First spotted on conference floor during Monday’s speeches, HuffPost UK caught up with Paul Dawson, the proud owner of the work of art, to ask why he brought it along.

The 62-year-old, who joined Labour after Corbyn was elected leader in 2015, told us he wanted to “shake things up” and poke fun at those who say the party leader’s following is nothing but a “cult of personality”.

“I thought politics could do with a bit of levity to it without disrespecting anyone,” he said.

“Where I come from is a very arty district in the centre of Bristol. I am a bit of an artist, and shortly after I joined the party I was walking through a flea market and I saw this oil painting portrait for sale and I bought it.