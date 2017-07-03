Labour moderates have returned to the Labour frontbench, as Jeremy Corbyn announced a raft of shadow ministerial appointments on Monday.
The most striking return is for Gloria de Piero, who quit as Corbyn’s shadow minister for shadow minister for young people and voter registration in June last year.
The Ashfield MP, who is a member of the Blairite Progress group within Labour, has been made a shadow justice minister.
Corbyn said today he was filling his frontbench with “a wealth of talent” that showed “further evidence that Labour is not just the opposition – we are the government in waiting”.
Speaking in the Commons shortly after the appointments, Home Secretary Amber Rudd welcomed the appointment of the shadow ministers.
Corbyn heckled Rudd: “They’ll be ministers soon.”
Rachael Maskell returns to the frontbench as a shadow transport minister. She quit as shadow environment secretary in February in protest at Corbyn’s decision to impose a three-line whip to force his MPs to vote for the invoking of Article 50.
Several other MPs who had previous quit Corbyn’s frontbench have returned, including Roberta Blackman Woods, Melanie Onn and Yvonne Fovargue.
There are also positions for Corbyn loyalists including Chris Williamson, who has been made shadow minister for fire services in the wake of the Grenfell Tower blaze.
Williamson said his election as MP for Derby North was a “test case” for Corbynism.
Labour’s new chairman, Ian Lavery, said Williamson’s appointment “is a sign that the days of free market Thatcherism are coming to an end”.
MPs elected for the first time at the snap election just 24 days ago have also been given jobs including Afzal Khan and Anneliese Dodds.
Just moments after his appointment was announced, Khan was sitting on the frontbench alongside Corbyn and shadow home secretary Diane Abbott in the Commons as Rudd took questions
Full list of shadow ministerial appointments
DEFRA
David Drew
Holly Lynch
Home Affairs
Nick Thomas Symonds
Chris Williamson
Afzal Khan
Louise Haigh
Scotland
Paul Sweeney
Justice
Gloria de Piero
Imran Hussain
International Development
Roberta Blackman Woods
Transport
Rachael Maskell
Karl Turner
Treasury
Anneliese Dodds
Housing
Tony Lloyd
Melanie Onn
Women and equalities
Carolyn Harris
Defence
Gerald Jones
Local Government
Yvonne Fovargue
Education
Tracy Brabin
Wales
Chris Ruane