    • POLITICS
    03/07/2017 14:48 BST | Updated 03/07/2017 15:23 BST

    Labour Moderates Return To Frontbench As Jeremy Corbyn Appoints New 20 Shadow Ministers

    Corbyn heckles in Commons that 'they'll be ministers soon'.

    Labour moderates have returned to the Labour frontbench, as Jeremy Corbyn announced a raft of shadow ministerial appointments on Monday.

    The most striking return is for Gloria de Piero, who quit as Corbyn’s shadow minister for shadow minister for young people and voter registration in June last year. 

    The Ashfield MP, who is a member of the Blairite Progress group within Labour, has been made a shadow justice minister. 

    LEON NEAL via Getty Images
    Gloria De Piero and Jeremy Corbyn during the  'Labour In For Britain' campaign bus at a launch in central London, on May 10, 2016.

    Corbyn said today he was filling his frontbench with “a wealth of talent” that showed “further evidence that Labour is not just the opposition – we are the government in waiting”.

    Speaking in the Commons shortly after the appointments, Home Secretary Amber Rudd welcomed the appointment of the shadow ministers.

    Corbyn heckled Rudd: “They’ll be ministers soon.”

    Rachael Maskell returns to the frontbench as a shadow transport minister. She quit as shadow environment secretary in February in protest at Corbyn’s decision to impose a three-line whip to force his MPs to vote for the invoking of Article 50. 

    Several other MPs who had previous quit Corbyn’s frontbench have returned, including Roberta Blackman Woods, Melanie Onn and Yvonne Fovargue.

    There are also positions for Corbyn loyalists including Chris Williamson, who has been made shadow minister for fire services in the wake of the Grenfell Tower blaze.

    Williamson said his election as MP for Derby North was a “test case” for Corbynism. 

    Labour’s new chairman, Ian Lavery, said Williamson’s appointment “is a sign that the days of free market Thatcherism are coming to an end”.

    MPs elected for the first time at the snap election just 24 days ago have also been given jobs including Afzal Khan and Anneliese Dodds.

    Just moments after his appointment was announced, Khan was sitting on the frontbench alongside Corbyn and shadow home secretary Diane Abbott in the Commons as Rudd took questions

    Related...

     Full list of shadow ministerial appointments

    DEFRA
    David Drew
    Holly Lynch

    Home Affairs
    Nick Thomas Symonds
    Chris Williamson
    Afzal Khan
    Louise Haigh

    Scotland
    Paul Sweeney

    Justice
    Gloria de Piero
    Imran Hussain

    International Development
    Roberta Blackman Woods

    Transport
    Rachael Maskell
    Karl Turner

    Treasury
    Anneliese Dodds

    Housing
    Tony Lloyd
    Melanie Onn

    Women and equalities
    Carolyn Harris

    Defence
    Gerald Jones

    Local Government
    Yvonne Fovargue

    Education
    Tracy Brabin

    Wales
    Chris Ruane

     

