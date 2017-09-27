Labour MP Emma Dent Coad Hits Out At The Sun Over Coverage Of Anti-Royal Family Remarks

A Labour MP has hit out at national media coverage of anti-Royal Family remarks she made at a party conference event.

Emma Dent Coad described herself as “the Royal Family’s worst nightmare” and allegedly made fun of Prince Harry’s military service - prompting Barrow MP and Labour colleague John Woodcock to apologise on her behalf.

But responding to coverage of her comments in The Sun, Dent Coad told HuffPost UK: “This front page coverage from The Sun response proves my point about the right-wing press running the narrative in relation to the Royals.

“I’ve spoken five times at conference about the Grenfell fire but this is all they are interested in. We should be allowed to have an opinion. Let’s have a proper debate about the Royal Family.”