Labour MP Calls For Grammar Schools To Reform Or Lose Public Funding

Grammar schools must do more to help children from poorer backgrounds or risk losing their public funding, according to a senior Labour MP.

Lucy Powell will use a Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday to highlight the fact that less than 3% of grammar school pupils are eligible for free school meals - the government’s indicator of low income - compared with more than 13% across all high schools.

The Manchester Central MP, who served as shadow education secretary until June last year, will call for social mobility to be put at the heart of education policy and for state funding to be taken away from grammar schools that don’t show proper commitment to helping disadvantaged youngsters.

“Every part of the system should be working to unleash the talents of all young people,” she will say.