Labour MP Chris Elmore Reveals He Was Attacked And Hospitalised By School Bullies

A Labour MP has revealed he was attacked and hospitalised as a teenager by a gang who believed he was gay.

During a debate on violence and harassment in schools, Chris Elmore told the Commons he was set upon aged 17 and had to undergo surgery.

The brutal attack, which he said happened in a friend’s house, came after several years of bullying which led to him being treated for repeated “mental breakdowns”.

“I know all too well the horrors of being attacked, which I was for supposedly being homosexual,” he said.

“Which I am not - and if I was, so what? - but that was the rationale for me being attacked, to the point where I was finally attacked and hospitalised at the age of 17, which resulted in my having to undergo minor reconstructive surgery to my face.