Labour MP Reveals Suicidal 10-Year-Old Was Denied Mental Health Help Four Times

A Labour MP has revealed a shocking incident in which a suicidal 10-year-old boy was denied mental health help four times - because he hadn’t attempted suicide.

Dr Paul Williams told Parliament’s health committee that the parents of the child, identified only as T, had to wait more than a year before they were offered any kind of support for their son.

“There were 18 months between them first asking for support and getting anything,” the newly-elected MP said.

“CAMHS [Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services] rejected T four times because he wasn’t suicidal - although he’d said he didn’t want to live any more and he didn’t want to wake up in the morning.

“But because he hadn’t attempted suicide - aged 10 - he didn’t hit their criteria for help.”