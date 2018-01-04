Labour MP Sarah Jones: Government Must Treat Knife Crime As Public Health Issue

The government must treat knife crime as a public health issue if it wants to reduce the number of deaths and injuries, according to a Labour MP.

Sarah Jones, who chairs an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on the issue, says stabbing incidents have reached epidemic proportions following the deaths of four young men in London at the turn of the year.

The new Croydon Central MP, who defeated former housing minister Gavin Barwell in last year’s snap general election, has called on the government to take a different approach to tackling the problem.

“We need to recognise that knife crime must be treated as an epidemic rather than just a Home Office or justice issue, like it has been in some parts of America and in Scotland,” she told HuffPost UK.

“Glasgow used to be the murder capital of Europe, until it was recognised as a public health issue and tackled in a different way.