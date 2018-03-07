Labour MP Says Esther McVey 'Lynching' Threat Should Be Classed As Hate Crime

A Labour MP says alleged comments made about Esther McVey by shadow chancellor John McDonnell - including repetition of a claim she should be “lynched” - should be classed as hate crime.

Melanie Onn led a debate in Westminster Hall on Wednesday in which she called for incidents of misogyny - including catcalling and street harassment - to be formally recognised in law.

The Great Grimsby MP wants the government to extend its five current strands of hate crime to include misogyny, under which all incidents of harassment and intimidation could be formally logged and prosecuted.

Asked by Conservative MP Philip Davies whether such a change in the law would cover comments allegedly made by McDonnell at a political rally in 2014, in which he reportedly quoted an activist who said the DWP secretary should be lynched, Onn said that it would.