Labour MP Says George Osborne Should Apologise For Theresa May 'Freezer' Comments

A Labour MP has said George Osborne should apologise for using “misogynistic language” after saying he wanted Theresa May “chopped up in bags in my freezer”.

The former chancellor, who now edits the Evening Standard, reportedly made the remarks to staff at the London newspaper.

Osborne, who has commissioned scathing articles and columns about the prime minister since taking on the editorship, has not commented on the claims revealed by Esquire magazine.

During a debate on barriers for women entering Parliament on Wednesday, Labour’s Chris Bryant said he should apologise.

“It’s that kind of language, which I think is misogynistic in its basis, which should be done away with,” he added.