Labour MP Says Grenfell Tragedy 'Shows System Is Broken' In Maiden Speech

A new Labour MP used her maiden speech to say the Grenfell tragedy shows that ‘the system is broken’.

Ellie Reeves, who replaced veteran member Jim Dowd in Lewisham West and Penge, told the Commons she had entered politics to tackle inequality and ensure people had equal chances in life no matter what their background.

Speaking about last month’s blaze, which claimed the lives of more than 80 people, Reeves said the: “The enormous loss of life at Grenfell and the preventable tragedy of what happened there has cast a shadow over the first few weeks of this Parliament.

“Hearing stories of the events that night, it was hard to hold back tears.

“The unimaginable horror of a mother throwing her baby from a 10th floor window still haunts me.

“The inquiry must now happen quickly, transparently and with the full inclusion of the victims.