Labour MP Says Grieving Families Are Being Ripped Off By Inflated Council Burial Charges

Grieving families are being ripped off by over-inflated council burial charges, a Labour MP has claimed.

Siobhain McDonagh wants the government to take action after several families in her London constituency said they had struggled to fulfill their relatives’ dying wishes due to a huge hike in the cost of cemetery plots.

The Mitcham and Morden MP said the problem was exacerbated in cases where a person had lived in one area for most of their life and been forced to move away in their later years.

“I have had lots of people coming to me to report problems with meeting the costs of their relatives funerals and burials,” she told HuffPost UK.

“It is particularly difficult in cases where the person who has passed away has had to move outside of the borough they spent most of their life in, because councils are adding hundreds and hundreds of pounds in extra charges on cemetery plots for non-residents.