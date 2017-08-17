Labour MP Says Her Constituents Are Crying Themselves To Sleep Over Brexit Uncertainty

A Labour MP says some of her constituents are so worried about Brexit they are “literally crying themselves to sleep”.

Chi Onwurah claims the government’s failure to set out a proper plan for the UK’s exit from the EU has left both people and businesses in her Newcastle constituency facing huge uncertainty.

The former shadow business minister has submitted Parliamentary questions on what action Theresa May’s cabinet will take to make sure Britain retains and attracts skilled workers and reassure EU citizens living in the UK on their future security.

Responding, former immigration minister Robert Goodwill said Britain would remain “an open and tolerant country; one that recognises the valuable contribution migrants make to our society and welcomes those with the skills and expertise to make our nation better”.

But Onwurah told HuffPost UK: “I have constituents who are literally crying themselves to sleep at night because they do not know whether they will have same right as the kids in five years’ time. These mealy-mouthed assurances are no help to them whatsoever.