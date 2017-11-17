Labour MP Says Theresa May 'Had No Idea' About Fatal Knife Attacks Raised In PMQs

A Labour MP who raised a string of fatal knife attacks during Prime Minister’s Questions says Theresa May ‘clearly had no idea’ about the incidents.

Marie Rimmer asked the PM what was being done to tackle violent crime following two stabbings in her Merseyside constituency, which left two people dead.

In her response, May said the government had protected police budgets in real terms - but failed to acknowledge the fact lives had been lost.

“I am sure the sympathies of the whole House are with those who have been so injured and stabbed in the way that the honourable lady has referred to,” she said.

“We are concerned about crimincal acts of this sort that take place.

“But we have been protecting police budgets. We do see higher percentage of officers actually on the front line.”