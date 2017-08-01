A MP says he has been left with facial injuries after being attacked with a brick by a man on a motorcycle.

Steve McCabe, who represents Birmingham Selly Oak, claimed he was assaulted by a “motorbike thug” on the city’s Greenford Road last night [Monday].

“Tonight nursing a very sore and swollen face,” the Labour MP told his followers on Twitter, sharing a photo of his injuries.

“I was struck with a brick by a motorcycle thug in Greenford Road. Have given a full statement to the police.”