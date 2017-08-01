A MP says he has been left with facial injuries after being attacked with a brick by a man on a motorcycle.
Steve McCabe, who represents Birmingham Selly Oak, claimed he was assaulted by a “motorbike thug” on the city’s Greenford Road last night [Monday].
“Tonight nursing a very sore and swollen face,” the Labour MP told his followers on Twitter, sharing a photo of his injuries.
“I was struck with a brick by a motorcycle thug in Greenford Road. Have given a full statement to the police.”
The 61-year-old then went on to post photos of two bikers dressed in grey, writing: “Sure somebody recognises these two. All I need are names and addresses.
“Send them to me anonymously and I’ll do the rest with the police.”
MPs from across the political divide reached out on social media to share their sympathy with McCabe.
Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner wrote: “That’s shocking Steve, that really could have been a very lot worse! I really hope the police find the culprit. Hope you get rest over Aug.”
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police told HuffPost UK that the force is investigating the attack.
“Although the injuries sustained are minor, this kind of behaviour is not acceptable and the matter is being dealt with seriously.”
Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.