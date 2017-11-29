The MP at the centre of the campaign to release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been accused of “abusing her power”, after making an “apparently threatening remark” to a pregnant female journalist after being quizzed about another Briton jailed abroad.

MP Tulip Siddiq told the journalist to have a “great birth, because child labour is hard” after being questioned about the case of lawyer Ahmad bin Quasem, who human rights organisations say was abducted by state security forces in Bangladesh last year.

The editor of Channel 4 News, Ben de Pear, has complained to both the MP, who sits on the Women and Equalities Committee in Parliament, and the Labour party over the remarks and sought an apology.

A Channel 4 News spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that no apology had been received but Siddiq had told the news show she will reporting it to the police.

Part of the complaint to Siddiq’s office seen by HuffPost UK reads: “Not only is it offensive that Daisy should be singled out for being pregnant, but the fact that it was commented on at all whilst she was working, and then used to intimidate her by reminding how painful childbirth is, is quite shocking, especially coming from a member of the Women and Equalities Select Committee. “As her employer I object in the strongest possible terms that a politician should turn on a journalist for asking a difficult question and seek to cause deliberate upset and distress.”

Both Siddiq and the Labour Party are yet to respond to a request for comment from HuffPost UK.