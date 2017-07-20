Cross-Party MPs Urge Theresa May To Keep Dubs Scheme For Child Refugees Open

Senior cross-party politicians have written to Theresa May to ask her to keep the Dubs scheme for child refugees fleeing dangerous situations open.

Home affairs select committee chair Yvette Cooper, exiting Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, Tory MP Heidi Allen and SNP home affairs spokesman Joanna Cherry have asked the government not to put a limit on the number of children who can seek refuge in the UK, after it was revealed in a written answer that while 200 youngsters entered the country last year under the Dubs scheme, none have been taken in so far in 2017.

Edgbaston MP Preet Kaur Gill used her first ever question to the Commons to highlight the plight of child refugees, and said intelligence from the EU’s law enforcement agency Europol showed 10,000 vulnerable youngsters have disappeared across the continent - many of them feared trafficked.

Immigration minister Brandon Lewis said the government needed to “make sure we do not create a pull factor for more children to undertake this treacherous journey”.