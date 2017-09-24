Labour MPs and peers have reacted angrily after being ‘banned’ from the floor of the party’s annual conference.

Several Parliamentarians told HuffPost UK of their surprise at being ordered to sit in the balcony at the Brighton Centre.

A party spokesman insisted that the move stemmed from a sheer lack of space after a record number of delegates were accredited for the conference.

More than 1,200 local party members are in Brighton – nearly three times the usual number - and a further 300 union affiliates.

As part of Jeremy Corbyn’s drive to give more time to party members, several shadow Cabinet ministers, as well as Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, have already been forced to sacrifice speaking slots to make way for the rank and file.