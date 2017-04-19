NEWS

8 Labour MPs Who've Quit Parliament After General Election Was Called

Jeremy Corbyn facing an exodus.

Eight Labour Party MPs have announced they will not stand for re-election less than 48 hours after Theresa May signalled she was calling a vote.

And the exodus Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing is likely to get worse amid fears his party will face a hammering when the country goes the polls on June 8, since the party trails in some polls by 20%.

Gisela Stuart, a prominent Brexiteer during the EU referendum campaign, is the latest well-known figure to stand down, joining ex-Home Secretary Alan Johnson, one of the ‘big beasts’ of the New Labour years, among others.

Meanwhile, George Osborne has announced he is quitting as an MP “for now”, making him the most high-profile Tory to leave frontline politics. Three Tories in total and one Lib Dem are quitting.

Below is a list of the sitting Labour MPs that have already announced they are to stand down, with mayoral candidates Andy Burnham and Steve Rotherham also poised to stand aside if they win elections on May 4.

  • 1 Alan Johnson, Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle
    Matthew Horwood via Getty Images
  • 2 Gisela Stuart, Birmingham Edgbaston
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • 3 Tom Blenkinsop, Middlesbrough and East Cleveland
    Ian Forsyth via Getty Images
  • 4 Iain Wright, Hartlepool
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • 5 Andrew Smith, Oxford East
    PA Archive/PA Images
  • 6 Rob Marris, Wolverhampton South
    Flying Colours via Getty Images
  • 7 Pat Glass, North West Durham
    Ian Forsyth via Getty Images
  • 8 Jim Dowd, Lewisham West and Penge
    PA Archive/PA Images

