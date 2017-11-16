Labour MPs Say Boots Has Broken Promise To Women Over Emergency Contraception

PA Archive/PA Images

Labour MPs have accused Boots of breaking its promise to cut the price of emergency contraception for women. More than 130 members have written to the pharmacy giant’s managing director to ask why it has not yet provided the morning after pill at a cheaper rate in all of its stores, despite promising it would do so. The letter, penned by shadow public health minister Sharon Hodgson, said Boots had “failed to live up to this clear commitment” by rolling out the cheaper alternative in just 69 of its 2,500 branches. The firm promised in July that prices would be dropped in every shop by October 2017.

Myself and over 130 @UKLabour MPs have written to @BootsUK re the failure to roll out their cheaper emergency contraception by October, as promised earlier in the year. This must be addressed quickly as we enter the festive period! pic.twitter.com/QEphEYWagg November 16, 2017

It goes on: “Given that the vast majority of your competitors have been offering women a more affordable product for a number of months, it is difficult to understand why Boots - our leading high street pharmacy, who states they have a commitment to women’s health and well-being have been unable to do so. “As you are undoubtedly aware, over the Christmas period many women struggle to access contraceptive services and their usual family planning method. As a result, the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, bpas, reports that they see an increased number of women facing an unplanned pregnancy following the festive season. “Clearly, pharmacy access to emergency contraception is of an even greater importance in December and January - which we are fast approaching.” Boots has blamed problems with its supply chain for the delays, but campaigners said it was time for the firm to take action and reduce the price of its current stock if cheaper alternatives could not be sourced. According to its website, prices start from £26.75 “but may vary”.

Women need access to #emergencycontraception, at an affordable price, over the festive period. #JustSayNon pic.twitter.com/gfZrkYHmTH — bpas (@bpas1968) November 16, 2017

Women and girls that maybe extremely vulnerable @BootsUK are being put at risk of preg. Perhaps a number to you but these are real women I see everyday. 😣 https://t.co/snK6VNBos0 — RibenaBerry (@SoSowemimo) November 16, 2017

Come on @BootsUK, honour your promise and drop the price of emergency contraception! https://t.co/Ja5ujmJEZR — Abbey Rees-Hales (@AReesHales) November 16, 2017