Labour MPs Say Boots Has Broken Promise To Women Over Emergency Contraception

Labour MPs have accused Boots of breaking its promise to cut the price of emergency contraception for women.
More than 130 members have written to the pharmacy giant’s managing director to ask why it has not yet provided the morning after pill at a cheaper rate in all of its stores, despite promising it would do so.
The letter, penned by shadow public health minister Sharon Hodgson, said Boots had “failed to live up to this clear commitment” by rolling out the cheaper alternative in just 69 of its 2,500 branches.
The firm promised in July that prices would be dropped in every shop by October 2017.
It goes on: “Given that the vast majority of your competitors have been offering women a more affordable product for a number of months, it is difficult to understand why Boots - our leading high street pharmacy, who states they have a commitment to women’s health and well-being have been unable to do so.
“As you are undoubtedly aware, over the Christmas period many women struggle to access contraceptive services and their usual family planning method. As a result, the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, bpas, reports that they see an increased number of women facing an unplanned pregnancy following the festive season.
“Clearly, pharmacy access to emergency contraception is of an even greater importance in December and January - which we are fast approaching.”
Boots has blamed problems with its supply chain for the delays, but campaigners said it was time for the firm to take action and reduce the price of its current stock if cheaper alternatives could not be sourced.
According to its website, prices start from £26.75 “but may vary”.
HuffPost UK has contacted Boots for comment.
The letter in full:
Dear Elizabeth,
We write further to our letter of 21st July 2017 to express our disappointment at Boots’ failure to provide women with affordable emergency contraception as promised.
We welcomed Boots’ announcement on 21st July that you would be looking to source less expensive emergency hormonal contraception medicines for your customers, and your statement on 31st August that you had been “working hard with the manufacturer to increase supply” of a cheaper alternative and as a result would be “able to offer this across all stores in October 2017,” We were dismayed, therefore, to learn that you have failed to live up to this clear commitment to women.
We understand that, in response to media requests, Boots issued a statement on 31st October in which you cited “supply chain delays” as the reason for your inability to roll out the affordable alternative across your nearly 2,500 stores as promised. In August you said the cheaper pill was available in 38 stores and 69 stores according to your latest statement this week. Yet, there is no clear commitment for the cheaper product to be available across all of your stores.
Given that the vast majority of your competitors have been offering women a more affordable product for a number of months, it is difficult to understand why Boots -our leading high street pharmacy, who states they have a commitment to women’s health and wellbeing have been unable to do so.
As you are undoubtedly aware, over the Christmas period many women struggle to access contraceptive services and their usual family planning method. As a result, the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, bpas, reports that they see an increased number of women facing an unplanned pregnancy following the festive season.
Clearly, pharmacy access to emergency contraception is of an even greater importance in December and January - which we are fast approaching.
We are deeply concerned that Boots are either unable or unwilling to deliver on your pledge. If you are as you state, experiencing difficulties sourcing a new generic emergency contraceptive, we ask that you in the meantime consider reducing the price of the generic EHC that you currently stock.
Yours sincerely,
Mrs Sharon Hodgson MP
Member of Parliament for Washington & Sunderland West Shadow Minister for Public Health
Ruth Smeeth MP Laura Pidcock MP Anna Turley MP Mary Creagh MP Julie Elliott MP Stella Creasy MP Thangam Debbonaire MP Rosie Duffield MP Virendra Sharma MP David Drew MP Sue Hayman MP Barbara Keeley MP Eleanor Smith MP Chris Matheson MP Diana Johnson MP Luke Pollard MP Anneliese Dodds MP Kerry McCarthy MP lan Mearns MP Ann Coffey MP Joan Ryan MP John Mann MP Siobhain McDonagh MP Cat Smith MP David Lammy MP Yvonne Fovargue MP Melanie Onn MP Jo Platt MP Jess Phillips MP Emma Hardy MP Jo Stevens MP Tonia Antoniazzi MP Liz Kendall MP Tracey Brabin MP Louise Haigh MP Thelma Walker MP Julie Cooper MP George Howarth MP Hugh Gaffney MP Kate Green MP Alex Cunningham MP Sarah Champion MP Ronnie Campbell MP Martin Whitfield MP Ruth George MP Catherine West MP Stephen Twigg MP Gareth Thomas MP Liz McInnes MP Ruth Cadbury MP Liam Byrne MP Preet Gill MP Anna McIVIorrin MP Jack Dromey MP Clive Efford MP Richard Burden MP Steve Reed MP Bill Esterson MP Harriet Harman MP G'oria De Piero MP Matthew Pennycook MP Lucy Powell MP Rupa Hug MP Rachel Reeves MP Marsha De Cordova MP Rosena Allin-Khan MP Seema Malhotra MP Dawn Butler MP Angela Rayner MP Sarah Jones MP Laura Smith MP Luciana Berger MP Helen Hayes MP Naz Shah MP Yasmin Qureshi MP Paula Sherriff MP Grahame Morris MP Gill Furniss MP Vicky Foxcroft MP Roger Godsiff MP Geoffrey Robinson MP Margaret Hodge MP Jim Cunningham MP Fabian Hamilton MP Justin Madders MP Diane Abbott MP Peter Kyle MP Alan Whitehead MP Darren Jones MP Paul Farrelly MP Paul Flynn MP Gerald Jones MP Caroline Flint MP Stephen Morgan MP Margaret Beckett MP Pat McFadden MP Graham Stringer MP Nic Dakin MP Chi Onwurah MP Alison McGovern MP Geraint Davies MP Chris Evans MP Jeff Smith MP Carolyn Harris MP Paul Sweeney MP Tony Lloyd MP Ann Clwyd MP Vernon Coaker MP Barry Sheerman MP Ian Lavery MP John Grogan MP Nell Coyle MP Mike Amesbury MP Adrian Bailey MP Tulip Siddiq MP Chris Bryant MP Roberta Blackman-Woods MP Stephanie Peacock MP Lillian Greenwood MP Jonathan Ashworth MP Daniel Zeichner MP Danielle Rowley MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP Mark Tami MP Matt Western MP Ellie Reeves MP Andrew Slaughter MP Chris Elmore MP Wayne David MP Bannbos Charalambous MP Sandy Martin MP Valarie Vaz MP Hillary Benn MP John Woodcock MP Steve McCabe MP Matt Rodda MP Dr Paul Williams MP