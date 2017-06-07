Nick Clegg has said Labour MPs must “leave Labour behind” and “break away” from their party if they have any hope of getting back in the power.

In an interview with HuffPost UK published on Wednesday, the former Lib Dem leader said Theresa May was set to win the election despite being “clueless” about Brexit and leading an “economically illiterate” government thanks to the Conservative Party’s structural electoral advantage.

“Corbyn won’t be prime minister. Labour will not get a majority,” the former deputy prime minister said. “To govern again for a Labour Party is to share power in the future,” he said.