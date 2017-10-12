Labour MPs Shout 'Disgrace' As Justine Greening Says Schools And Parents Should Tackle Period Poverty

Labour MPs branded education secretary Justine Greening “a disgrace” for telling the Commons schools and parents should take responsibility for tackling period poverty.

The education secretary was responding to a question from Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff, who said schoolgirls in her constituency were being forced to used tissues and socks stuffed into their knickers instead of towels or tampons.

Labour has pledged to end period poverty if it gets into government by providing free sanitary products in schools and foodbanks.

Sherriff said: “Families can’t afford sanitary protection due to poverty pay and welfare cuts.

“Could the secretary of state consider matching our commitment to setting aside funding to ensure girls never miss out on their education because they are having periods?”