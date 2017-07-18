Jeremy Corbyn’s drive to get more Labour members involved in the selection of Parliamentary candidates has been given a major boost by the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC).

At its meeting on Tuesday, the NEC voted for a new system of local selection panels designed to give more of a say to the rank and file in key seats and to curb centralized control by the party’s HQ and regions, HuffPost UK has learned.

But deputy leader Tom Watson infuriated ‘centrist’ members of the NEC and party staffers by deliberately staying away from the meeting, after he privately told Corbyn that he would not stand in the way of reform.

HuffPost UK understands that Watson told Corbyn he was giving him space to make his next move, allowing him to show whether he wanted to unite the party or risk further splits.

Allies of Watson believe that the leader can turn the coming party conference in Brighton into an outward facing team effort from a Prime Minister-in-waiting “or use his new found authority to be the most dominant hard left faction leader in post-war history”. Either way, Watson will not get in the way.

Under the new rules, all party members will be allowed to run for posts on selection panels in 75 target seats in England, ending the current system where executive committee members have run the process for years.

The changes could see the influx of new members to the party - which has doubled in size since 2015 - take a direct say over who becomes their next MP, and is seen as a fillip to the leftwing grassroots group Momentum.