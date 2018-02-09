Labour Needs 'English Manifesto' To Win Next Election, Campaigners Say

Figures from across Labour have joined forces to call for an ‘English manifesto’ to help the party win the next general election.

The English Labour Network (ELN), made up of senior politicians and campaigners from across the party spectrum, says the next campaign must focus on areas where support for Labour has dwindled in recent years, with many older voters turning to the Tories and UKIP.

The party has failed to win the popular vote in England since 2001, and the group says it would be “foolhardy” for the leadership to rely on the restoration of fortunes in Scotland and Labour’s rise in popularity in cities and university towns.

Blogging for HuffPost UK, John Denham, ELN director and a former cabinet minister, said:“These are communities where voters are more likely to stress their English, rather than British, identity.

“The party lags in support amongst English identifiers. Indeed, if the ‘English’ had voted Labour last year as strongly as the ‘British’, Jeremy Corbyn might well be in Downing Street now.