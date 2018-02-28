Labour Party Will Accept 'No More Payments' From Max Mosley After Racism Row

The Labour Party will accept no more donations from Max Mosley following his alleged publication of racist material, a spokesperson has said.

The ex-Formula One boss, who has donated more than £500,000 to deputy leader Tom Watson, defended himself on Channel 4 News after the programme said it had found a 1961 election leaflet that suggested immigrants were bringing disease to the UK and threatening jobs.

The pamphlet said it was “published by” Max Mosley - the agent in the Manchester Moss Side by-election for the candidate of the Union Movement - but he repeatedly asserted he was not a racist.

The now-disbanded far right party was led by Sir Oswald Mosley - Mosley’s father and noteable wartime fascist.

A Labour spokesperson said on Wednesday that “no more payments” would be accepted from Mosley by the party or its frontbenchers.