Labour Party Will Vote Against Tory 'Power-Grab' EU Withdrawal Bill

Opponents of the Bill from all sides have warned that Brexit aside, the Bill gives the government excessive so-called Henry VIII powers to change laws without parliamentary scrutiny.

Lib Dem leader Vince Cable this morning told the BBC the government was “usurping a great deal of power from parliament”.

Anna Soubry, one of the most pro-Remain Tory backbenchers, said she would not vote against the Bill at second reading, but warned ministers she and others would be likely to support amendments at a later stage to protect “basic human rights”.

“There is nothing weird and there is certainly nothing treacherous about putting down amendments and then speaking to them and indeed voting on them. It’s called democracy,” she said.

A Labour Party spokesperson said today: “Labour fully respects the democratic decision to leave the European Union, voted to trigger Article 50 and backs a jobs-first Brexit with full tariff-free access to the European single market.