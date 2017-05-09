Solomon Curtis Labour has chosen 20-year-old Solomon Curtis as the party candidate in Brighton Pavilion

A member of Youth Parliament and a former vice-chair of the British Youth Council, the soon-to-be graduate says he realised at a young age he wanted to help people through politics. “I grew up in Sussex in the second-most deprived seaside town in the UK and I was very aware there was a culture of low aspirations,” he told HuffPost UK. “It wasn’t the usual thing to go to university or go into politics. “Inequality was a problem... it didn’t seem like life was very fair. I wanted to do something about it.” During the 2015 General Election, then 18-year-old Curtis ran an unsuccessful campaign to become a Labour MP in Wealden, a safe Tory seat.

Bloomberg via Getty Images The politics student will be going up against Caroline Lucas, Green Party co-leader

But the experience has done nothing to deter the young man from his goal. “People want to see a different kind of policies,” he said. “Brighton Pavilion is one of the youngest constituencies in the UK so I think it’s particularly fitting to try and bring some fresh energy and ideas.” Likening himself to Charles Kennedy and Mhairi Black, who were elected at age 23 and 20 respectively, Curtis also thinks he is uniquely appealing to young people in the constituency. “I think its about being able to understand issues that in a way other MPs wouldn’t be able to,” he said. “Having recently gone through being a student, I’m aware that tuition fees aren’t actually the be all and end of all of what students care about, though we are going to get rid of them when we get into power.

Solomon Curtis Curtis says people are ready for 'fresh ideas'