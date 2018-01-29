Labour Peer: Theresa May's Publicly Divided Government Cannot Deliver Brexit

A Labour peer says she has “no confidence” in Theresa May’s “publicly divided government” to deliver Brexit.

Baroness Dianne Hayter, shadow Brexit minister in the House of Lords, is among those seeking amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill as it is debated by peers this week.

Labour’s frontbench wants the government to formalise its commitment to a meaningful vote in Parliament on any final deal, as well as enhance protections for EU-derived regulations which will be adopted into British law.

Baroness Hayter told HuffPost UK that while she hoped the debate would counter “nonsense” speculation about Lords blocking the legislation, she had little confidence in the government’s approach to negotiations.

“I do not feel confident in the government at all,” she said.

“In one sense, the bill itself is a lesser issue - we can sort this and get it right, because it’s all about what we do now in the UK after we leave the EU.

“My big worry is how the government is so divided, and the impact that will have on the negotiations for both our transition period and more long-term.

“Our negotiators are not just divided - they are divided in public, and EU negotiators are reading English papers and watching the BBC - they know exactly what is going on.

“It’s no secret, and that worries me big time. This is about the future of our country, and I have no confidence in this government being up to the job.”