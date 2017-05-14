Labour Pledges Extra £37bn For NHS If It Wins The General Election

Labour will put £37bn extra into the NHS by the end of the next Parliament if it wins the election, tackling waiting times, cyber security, cancer treatment and winter pressures.

The party is keeping the health service front and centre of its general election campaign, having already pledged to scrap hospital parking charges and end the 1% pay cap for nurses.

Jeremy Corbyn is set to speak at the annual conference of the Royal College of Nursing - which voted to ballot for strike action over low pay - on Monday, when he will claim the Tories have ‘driven the NHS into crisis’.

“A&E departments are struggling to cope. Waiting lists are soaring and, and as we saw last week, Tory cuts have exposed patient services to cyberattack,” he will say.

“Imagine what would happen to the NHS if the Conservatives under Theresa May were to have another five years in power. It would be unrecognisable: a national health service in name, cut back, broken up and plundered by private corporations.

“Only Labour will put the NHS back on its feet. Today we are pledging an extra £37 billion over the course of the next Parliament, including £10 billion of capital funding to make sure that NHS buildings and IT systems are fit for the modern day.