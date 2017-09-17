Labour would not give nurses, police officers and teachers a real-term pay rise if it was in Government, Shadow Cabinet Minister Dawn Butler confirmed today.

The Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary revealed that while the party would scrap the Tories’ 1% pay cap on public sector employees, it would not give those workers an above-inflation salary increase.

Earlier this week, Theresa May confirmed police and prison officers would get an above 1% pay rise – but the increases would be lower than the current inflation level of 2.9%.

Labour wants to scrap the cap and hand over decisions on public sector pay to independent review bodies – something which could cost an extra £9billion a year according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies.

However, Labour has set aside just £4billion to give workers an increase in-line with inflation.

Speaking on Sky News’s Sunday with Paterson show, Butler conceded Labour only planned to scrap the cap, not offer a real-terms pay increase.

She said: “We are not talking about an above-inflation pay rise.”