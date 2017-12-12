Jeremy Corbyn should attempt to pause the Article 50 Brexit process or even keep the United Kingdom inside the European Union, a Labour peer has said.

Lord Liddle, who served as Tony Blair’s special adviser on European issues, said Corbyn’s leadership on Brexit had been “lacking” and he should “come off the fence”.

Speaking on Tuesday evening in central-London, Liddle said: “What should happen if present government implodes and Labour were to be replace it?

“Before 2019, Labour should suspend Article 50 and request an extension to the two year negotiation process.

“If Labour were to take office after March 2019, we might well still be in a process of Brexit transition, waiting for a free trade deal to be concluded, Labour should notify Brussels it wants to use the opportunity to allow for a rethink of where our national interests lie.

“This could still be a realistic option for a Labour general election manifesto in 2022.”