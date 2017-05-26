Labour has suspended one of its vice chairmen in Surrey after he suggested that the government would be willing to “blow up their own people” to secure power.

Daniel Ewen’s comments come in the wake of the Manchester bombing, which led to the deaths of 22 people after a terrorist detonated an explosive device as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert on Monday.

The vice chair in Esher and Walton wrote on Facebook: “I would not put it past our establishment, our rightwing government or Theresa May to blow up their own people in order to continue to secure power for themselves.

“Our democracy is under threat and so is our very freedom.”