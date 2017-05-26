Labour has suspended one of its vice chairmen in Surrey after he suggested that the government would be willing to “blow up their own people” to secure power.
Daniel Ewen’s comments come in the wake of the Manchester bombing, which led to the deaths of 22 people after a terrorist detonated an explosive device as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert on Monday.
The vice chair in Esher and Walton wrote on Facebook: “I would not put it past our establishment, our rightwing government or Theresa May to blow up their own people in order to continue to secure power for themselves.
“Our democracy is under threat and so is our very freedom.”
The message was posted on Tuesday - the day after Salman Abedi detonated the bomb in Manchester.
Responding to a comment on the post, Ewen wrote: “Is it slightly coincidental that the ability to register to vote has just ended?”
The Labour Party confirmed to HuffPost UK that Ewen had been suspended from the party.
The Labour Parliamentary candidate for Esher and Walton tried to distance herself from Ewen’s comments.
Lana Hylands, the Labour Parliamentary candidate for Esher and Walton, also released a statement, GetSurrey reports.
She said: “I wish to disassociate my campaign from the remarks made by Daniel Ewen.
“The comments were wrong and inappropriate, and in no way represent my views, or those of the Esher and Walton Labour Party.
“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and the people of Manchester after this horrendous attack.”