A Labour Party candidate told voters during the election campaign that Jeremy Corbyn would write off tuition fee debts for thousands of students, it has emerged.

There has been a fierce row in recent weeks over whether the Labour leader vowed to abolish the historic debts, which are now understood to be worth £100 billion.

While Tories have attacked Labour for “deceiving” young voters, Corbyn and the party have insisted he never made such a pledge.

Corbyn told Andrew Marr on Sunday: “I recognised it was a huge burden, I did not make a commitment we would write it off because I couldn’t at that stage.”

But a campaign video by shadow justice minister Imran Hussain reveals that he told voters that Corbyn had declared “that every existing student will have all their debts wiped off”.