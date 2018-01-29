The 2017 'Youthquake' Election Is A Myth, New Research Uncovers

The so-called youthquake of the 2017 General Election was a myth - and people are wondering what that means for British politics.

Despite pledges to slash tuition fees, chants of “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” at Glastonbury and the Labour leader being mobbed with demands for selfies, turnout among the under-25s was broadly similar to 2015 and may even have decreased, academics have found.

According to the British Election Study (BES), the biggest boost in turnout was among the 30 to 45s - the same age group that saw the biggest switch in allegiance from Tory to Labour.

Voters under the age of 25 were more likely to vote Labour than ever before, but there was no evidence they flocked to the polls in greater numbers.

“The Labour ‘youthquake’ explanation looks to become an assumed fact about the 2017 election,” the report said.

“The Oxford English Dictionary even declared ‘youthquake’ their word of the year. But people have been much too hasty. There was no surge in youth turnout at the 2017 election.”

While Labour’s election surge could not be attributed to a spike in under-25s turnout, the study found the party picked up new support in almost every age group.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, only picked up new votes with those over 60 - though this age bracket is more likely to turn up on polling day than any other.

MPs and journalists on Twitter were divided as to what the dynamic might spell for future elections.