Labour has approved its highest ever percentage of women candidates for a general election.

Roughly 41% of the party’s candidates will be female and 59% men after the party’s ruling National Executive Committee signed off its would-be MPs for the June 8.

A record number of black and minority ethnic candidates - nearly 50 - was also approved.

The full NEC list, leaked to HuffPost UK, shows the party has now agreed all but one of its candidates for the 2017 general election.

In 13 seats where Labour MPs are standing down, 10 women have been selected, a big change from previous years.

In 2015, just 34% of Labour candidates were women, compared to 26% for the Tories and Liberal Democrats and 36% for the SNP.

But many women candidates were not chosen for winnable seats in 2015.

At present, 29% of MPs are women, compared to 23% in 2010. 191 women were elected in 2015, the highest ever number, and 44 more than in 2010.