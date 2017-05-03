Labour has approved its highest ever percentage of women candidates for a general election.
Roughly 41% of the party’s candidates will be female and 59% men after the party’s ruling National Executive Committee signed off its would-be MPs for the June 8.
A record number of black and minority ethnic candidates - nearly 50 - was also approved.
The full NEC list, leaked to HuffPost UK, shows the party has now agreed all but one of its candidates for the 2017 general election.
In 13 seats where Labour MPs are standing down, 10 women have been selected, a big change from previous years.
In 2015, just 34% of Labour candidates were women, compared to 26% for the Tories and Liberal Democrats and 36% for the SNP.
But many women candidates were not chosen for winnable seats in 2015.
At present, 29% of MPs are women, compared to 23% in 2010. 191 women were elected in 2015, the highest ever number, and 44 more than in 2010.
The last time Labour had a surge in the number of women MPs was in 1997 after Tony Blair’s landslide victory, with 96 elected at the election.
Earlier this year, the election of Tory Trudy Harrison in Copeland took to 456 the number of women elected in the past 100 years.
But that’s still roughly the same as the total number of male MPs in the 2015-2017 Parliament, which formally ended on Tuesday. Even with 196 women, the number of men outnumbered women by two-to-one.
Rochdale - where sitting MP Simon Danczuk has been barred from standing again - is the only constituency without a candidate.
Danczuk, first elected in 2010 in the Lancashire seat, was originally suspended over alleged ‘sexting’ messages between himself and a 17-year-old girl.
The NEC decided on Wednesday to uphold a decision by its candidate endorsement panel to bar him from standing for Labour “in any constituency”.
Rochdale is now open for applications for candidates.
John Woodcock, who has been highly critical of Jeremy Corbyn, was endorsed for Barrow-in-Furness, despite reports there may be last-minute moves to block his candidacy.
Here is the full list of all the other candidates in seats across Britain.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Aberavon
|Stephen Kinnock
|Aberconwy
|Emily Owen
|Aberdeen North
|Orr Vinegold
|Aberdeen South
|Callum O’Dwyer
|Airdrie & Shotts
|Helen McFarlane
|Aldershot
|Gary John Puffett
|Aldridge-Brownhills
|John Fisher
|Altrincham & Sale West
|Andrew Western
|Alyn & Deeside
|Mark Tami
|Amber Valley
|James Dawson
|Angus
|William Campbell
|Arfon
|Mary Clarke
|Argyll & Bute
|Michael Kelly
|Arundel & South Downs
|Caroline Fife
|Ashfield
|Gloria de Piero
|Ashford
|Sally Gathern
|Ashton-Under-Lyne
|Angela Rayner
|Aylesbury
|Mark Bateman
|Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock
|Carol Mochan
|Banbury
|Sean Woodcock
|Banff & Buchan
|Caitlin Stott
|Barking
|Margaret Hodge
|Barnsley Central
|Dan Jarvis
|Barnsley East
|Stephanie Louise Peacock
|Barrow in Furness
|John Woodcock
|Basildon & Billericay
|Kayte Block
|Basingstoke
|Terence Bridgeman
|Bassetlaw
|John Mann
|Bath
|Joseph Rayment
|Batley & Spen
|Tracy Lynn Brabin
|Battersea
|Marsha Chantol De Cordova
|Beaconsfield
|James English
|Beckenham
|Marina Ahmad
|Bedford
|Mohammad Yasin
|Bermondsey & Old Southwark
|Neil Coyle
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk
|Ian Davidson
|Berwick-Upon-Tweed
|Scott Dickinson
|Bethnal Green & Bow
|Rushanara Ali
|Beverley & Holderness
|Johanna Boal
|Bexhill & Battle
|Christine Bayliss
|Bexleyheath & Crayford
|Stefano Borella
|Birkenhead
|Frank Field
|Birmingham, Edgbaston
|Preet Gill
|Birmingham, Erdington
|Jack Dromey
|Birmingham, Hall Green
|Roger Godsiff
|Birmingham, Hodge Hill
|Liam Byrne
|Birmingham, Ladywood
|Shabana Mahmood
|Birmingham, Northfield
|Richard Burden
|Birmingham, Perry Barr
|Khalid Mahmood
|Birmingham, Selly Oak
|Steve McCabe
|Birmingham, Yardley
|Jess Phillips
|Bishop Auckland
|Helen Goodman
|Blackburn
|Kate Hollern
|Blackley & Broughton
|Graham Stringer
|Blackpool North & Cleveleys
|Chris Webb
|Blackpool South
|Gordon Marsden
|Blaenau Gwent
|Nick Smith
|Blaydon
|Liz Twist
|Blyth Valley
|Ronnie Campbell
|Bognor Regis & Littlehampton
|Alan Butcher
|Bolsover
|Dennis Skinner
|Bolton North East
|David Crausby
|Bolton South East
|Yasmin Qureshi
|Bolton West
|Julie Ann Hilling
|Bootle
|Peter Dowd
|Boston & Skegness
|Paul Kenny
|Bosworth
|Chris Kealey
|Bournemouth East
|Melanie Semple
|Bournemouth West
|David Stokes
|Bracknell
|Paul Bidwell
|Bradford East
|Imran Hussain
|Bradford South
|Judith Cummins
|Bradford West
|Naseem Shah
|Braintree
|Malcolm Fincken
|Brecon & Radnorshire
|Dan Lodge
|Brent Central
|Dawn Butler
|Brent North
|Barry Gardiner
|Brentford & Isleworth
|Ruth Cadbury
|Brentwood & Ongar
|Gareth Barrett
|Bridgend
|Madeleine Moon
|Bridgwater & West Somerset
|Wes Hinckes
|Brigg & Goole
|Terence Smith
|Brighton, Kemptown
|Lloyd Russell-Moyle
|Brighton, Pavilion
|Michelle Thew
|Bristol East
|Kerry McCarthy
|Bristol North West
|Darren Jones
|Bristol South
|Karin Smyth
|Bristol West
|Thangam Debbonaire
|Broadland
|Iain Simpson
|Bromley & Chislehurst
|Sara Hyde
|Bromsgrove
|Michael Thompson
|Broxbourne
|Selina Elizabeth Norgrove
|Broxtowe
|Greg Marshall
|Burnley
|Julie Cooper
|Burton
|John McKiernan
|Bury North
|James Frith
|Bury South
|Ivan Lewis
|Bury St Edmunds
|William Paul Edwards
|Caerphilly
|Wayne David
|Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross
|Olivia Bell
|Calder Valley
|Joshua Fenton-Glynn
|Camberwell & Peckham
|Harriet Harman
|Camborne & Redruth
|Graham Robert Winter
|Cambridge
|Daniel Zeichner
|Cannock Chase
|Paul Dadge
|Canterbury
|Rosie Duffield
|Cardiff Central
|Jo Stevens
|Cardiff North
|Anna McMorrin
|Cardiff South & Penarth
|Stephen Doughty
|Cardiff West
|Kevin Brennan
|Carlisle
|Ruth Elizabeth Alcroft
|Carmarthen East & Dinefwr
|David Darkin
|Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire
|Marc Tierney
|Carshalton & Wallington
|Emine Ibrahim
|Castle Point
|Joseph Patrick Cooke
|Central Ayrshire
|Nairn McDonald
|Central Devon
|Lisa Robillard Webb
|Central Suffolk & North Ipswich
|Elizabeth Hughes
|Charnwood
|Sean Kelly-Walsh
|Chatham & Aylesford
|Vince Maple
|Cheadle
|Martin Miller
|Chelmsford
|Christopher Vince
|Chelsea & Fulham
|Alan De’Ath
|Cheltenham
|Keith White
|Chesham & Amersham
|Nina Dluzewska
|Chesterfield
|Toby Perkins
|Chichester
|Mark Farwell
|Chingford & Woodford Green
|Bilal Mahmood
|Chippenham
|Andrew Newman
|Chipping Barnet
|Emma Whysall
|Chorley
|Lindsay Hoyle
|Christchurch
|Patrick Canavan
|Cities of London & Westminster
|Ibrahim Dogus
|City of Chester
|Chris Matheson
|City of Durham
|Roberta Blackman-Woods
|Clacton
|Natasha Osben
|Cleethorpes
|Peter John Keith
|Clwyd South
|SusanElan Jones
|Clwyd West
|Gareth Thomas
|Coatbridge Chryston & Bellshill
|Hugh Gaffney
|Colchester
|Tim Young
|Colne Valley
|Thelma Walker
|Congleton
|Sam Corcoran
|Copeland
|Gillian Troughton
|Corby
|Beth Miller
|Coventry North East
|Colleen Fletcher
|Coventry North West
|Geoffrey Robinson
|Coventry South
|Jim Cunningham
|Crawley
|Tim Lunnon
|Crewe & Nantwich
|Laura Smith
|Croydon Central
|Sarah Jones
|Croydon North
|Steve Reed
|Croydon South
|Jennifer Brathwaite
|Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East
|Elisha Fisher
|Cynon Valley
|Ann Clwyd
|Dagenham & Rainham
|Jon Cruddas
|Darlington
|Jenny Chapman
|Dartford
|Daisy Page
|Daventry
|Aiden Ramsey
|Delyn
|David Hanson
|Denton & Reddish
|Andrew Gwynne
|Derby North
|Christopher Williamson
|Derby South
|Margaret Beckett
|Derbyshire Dales
|Andrew Botham
|Devizes
|Imtiyaz Shaikh
|Dewsbury
|Paula Sherriff
|Don Valley
|Caroline Flint
|Doncaster Central
|Rosie Winterton
|Doncaster North
|Ed Miliband
|Dover
|Stacey Blair
|Dudley North
|Ian Austin
|Dudley South
|Natasha Millward
|Dulwich & West Norwood
|Helen Hayes
|Dumfries & Galloway
|Daniel Goodare
|Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale
|Douglas Beattie
|Dundee East
|Lesley Brennan
|Dundee West
|Alan Cowan
|Dunfermline & West Fife
|Cara Hilton
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Matthew Norman
|Ealing Central & Acton
|Rupa Huq
|Ealing North
|Stephen Pound
|Ealing, Southall
|Virendra Sharma
|Easington
|Grahame Morris
|East Devon
|Janet Ross
|East Dunbartonshire
|Callum McNally
|East Ham
|Stephen Timms
|East Hampshire
|Rohit Dasgupta
|East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow
|Monique McAdams
|East Lothian
|Martin Whitfield
|East Renfrewshire
|Blair McDougall
|East Surrey
|Hitesh Tailor
|East Worthing & Shoreham
|Sophie Cook
|East Yorkshire
|Alan Clark
|Eastbourne
|Jake Lambert
|Eastleigh
|Jillian Payne
|Eddisbury
|Catherine Reynolds
|Edinburgh East
|Patsy King
|Edinburgh North & Leith
|Gordon Munro
|Edinburgh South
|Ian Murray
|Edinburgh South West
|Foysol Choudhury
|Edinburgh West
|Mandy Telford
|Edmonton
|Kate Osamor
|Ellesmere Port & Neston
|Justin Madders
|Elmet & Rothwell
|David Patrick Nagle
|Eltham
|Clive Efford
|Enfield North
|Joan Ryan
|Enfield, Southgate
|Bambos Charalambous
|Epping Forest
|Liam Preston
|Epsom & Ewell
|Ed Mayne
|Erewash
|Catherine Atkinson
|Erith & Thamesmead
|Teresa Pearce
|Esher & Walton
|Lana Hylands
|Exeter
|Ben Bradshaw
|Falkirk
|Craig Martin
|Fareham
|Matthew James Randall
|Faversham & Mid Kent
|Michael Desmond
|Feltham & Heston
|Seema Malhotra
|Filton & Bradley Stoke
|Naomi Rylatt
|Finchley & Golders Green
|Jeremy Newmark
|Folkestone & Hythe
|Laura Davison
|Forest of Dean
|Shaun Stammers
|Fylde
|Jed Sullivan
|Gainsborough
|Catherine Tite
|Garston & Halewood
|Maria Eagle
|Gateshead
|Ian Mearns
|Gedling
|Vernon Coaker
|Gillingham & Rainham
|Andrew Stamp
|Glasgow Central
|Faten Hameed
|Glasgow East
|Kate Watson
|Glasgow North
|Pam Duncan
|Glasgow North East
|Paul Sweeney
|Glasgow North West
|Michael Shanks
|Glasgow South
|Eileen Dinning
|Glasgow South West
|Matt Kerr
|Glenrothes
|Altany Craik
|Gloucester
|Barry Kirby
|Gordon
|Kirsten Muat
|Gosport
|Alan Edward James Durrant
|Gower
|Tonia Antoniazzi
|Grantham & Stamford
|Barrie Anthony Fairbairn
|Gravesham
|Mandy Garford
|Great Grimsby
|Melanie Onn
|Great Yarmouth
|Mike Smith-Clare
|Greenwich & Woolwich
|Matt Pennycook
|Guildford
|Howard Smith
|Hackney North & Stoke Newington
|Diane Abbott
|Hackney South & Shoreditch
|Meg Hillier
|Halesowen & Rowley Regis
|Ian Cooper
|Halifax
|Holly Walker-Lynch
|Haltemprice & Howden
|Hollie Devanney
|Halton
|Derek Twigg
|Hammersmith
|Andy Slaughter
|Hampstead & Kilburn
|Tulip Siddiq
|Harborough
|Andrew Thomas
|Harlow
|Philip Waite
|Harrogate & Knaresborough
|Mark Sewards
|Harrow East
|Navin Shah
|Harrow West
|Gareth Thomas
|Hartlepool
|Michael Hill
|Harwich & North Essex
|Janice Rosalind Scott
|Hastings & Rye
|Peter Chowney
|Havant
|Graham Giles
|Hayes & Harlington
|John McDonnell
|Hazel Grove
|Navendu Mishra
|Hemel Hempstead
|Amanda Jane Tattershall
|Hemsworth
|Jon Trickett
|Hendon
|Mike Katz
|Henley
|Oliver Kavanagh
|Hereford & South Herefordshire
|Anna Coda
|Hertford & Stortford
|Katherine Chibah
|Hertsmere
|Fiona Katherine Smith
|Hexham
|Stephen Powers
|Heywood & Middleton
|Liz McInnes
|High Peak
|Ruth Stephanie Nicole George
|Hitchin & Harpenden
|John Hayes
|Holborn & St Pancras
|Keir Starmer
|Hornchurch & Upminster
|Rocky Gill
|Hornsey & Wood Green
|Catherine West
|Horsham
|Susannah Brady
|Houghton & Sunderland South
|Bridget Phillipson
|Hove
|Dr Peter Kyle
|Huddersfield
|Barry Sheerman
|Huntingdon
|Nik Johnson
|Hyndburn
|Graham Jones
|Ilford North
|Wes Streeting
|Ilford South
|Mike Gapes
|Inverclyde
|Martin McCluskey
|Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey
|Mike Robb
|Ipswich
|Sandy Martin
|Isle of Wight
|Julian Critchley
|Islington North
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Islington South & Finsbury
|Emily Thornberry
|Islwyn
|Christopher Evans
|Jarrow
|Stephen Hepburn
|Keighley
|John Grogan
|Kenilworth & Southam
|Bally Singh
|Kensington
|Emma Dent Coad
|Kettering
|Michael John Scrimshaw
|Kilmarnock & Loudoun
|Laura Dover
|Kingston & Surbiton
|Laurie South
|Kingston Upon Hull East
|Karl Turner
|Kingston Upon Hull North
|Diana Johnson
|Kingston Upon Hull West & Hessle
|Emma Ann Hardy
|Kingswood
|Mhairi Threlfall
|Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath
|Lesley Laird
|Knowsley
|George Howarth
|Lanark & Hamilton East
|Andrew Hilland
|Lancaster & Fleetwood
|Cat Smith
|Leeds Central
|Hilary Benn
|Leeds East
|Richard Burgon
|Leeds North East
|Fabian Hamilton
|Leeds North West
|Alex Sobel
|Leeds West
|Rachel Reeves
|Leicester East
|Keith Vaz
|Leicester South
|Jonathan Ashworth
|Leicester West
|Elizabeth Kendall
|Leigh
|Joanne Platt
|Lewes
|Daniel Anthony Chapman
|Lewisham East
|Heidi Alexander
|Lewisham West & Penge
|Eleanor Reeves
|Lewisham, Deptford
|Vicky Foxcroft
|Leyton & Wanstead
|John Cryer
|Lichfield
|Christopher Worsey
|Lincoln
|Karen Lee
|Linlithgow & East Falkirk
|Joan Coombes
|Liverpool, Riverside
|Louise Ellman
|Liverpool, Walton
|Steve Rotheram
|Liverpool, Wavertree
|Luciana Berger
|Liverpool, West Derby
|Stephen Twigg
|Livingston
|Rhea Wolfson
|Llanelli
|Nia Griffith
|Loughborough
|Jewel Miah
|Louth & Horncastle
|Julie Speed
|Ludlow
|Julia Buckley
|Luton North
|Kelvin Hopkins
|Luton South
|Gavin Shuker
|Macclesfield
|Neil Francis Puttick
|Maidenhead
|Patrick McDonald
|Maidstone & the Weald
|Allen Simpson
|Makerfield
|Yvonne Fovargue
|Maldon
|Peter William C Edwards
|Manchester Central
|Lucy Powell
|Manchester, Gorton
|Afzal Khan
|Manchester, Withington
|Jeff Smith
|Mansfield
|Joseph Meale
|Meon Valley
|Sheena King
|Meriden
|Thomas McNeil
|Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney
|Gerald Jones
|Mid Bedfordshire
|Rhiannon Meades
|Mid Derbyshire
|Alison Martin
|Mid Dorset & North Poole
|Stephen Brew
|Mid Norfolk
|Sarah Simpson
|Mid Sussex
|Greg Mountain
|Mid Worcestershire
|Fred Grindrod
|Middlesbrough
|Andy McDonald
|Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland
|Tracy Harvey
|Midlothian
|Danielle Rowley
|Milton Keynes North
|Charlynne Pullen
|Milton Keynes South
|Hannah O’Neill
|Mitcham & Morden
|Siobhain McDonagh
|Mole Valley
|Marc Patrick Green
|Monmouth
|Ruth Jones
|Montgomeryshire
|Iwan Wyn Jones
|Moray
|Joanne Kirby
|Morecambe & Lunesdale
|Vikki Singleton
|Morley & Outwood
|Neil Dawson
|Motherwell & Wishaw
|Angela Feeney
|Na H-Eileanan An Iar
|Ealasaid MacDonald
|Neath
|Christina Rees
|New Forest East
|Julie Renyard
|New Forest West
|Jo Graham
|Newark
|Chantal Lee
|Newbury
|Alexander Skirvin
|Newcastle Upon Tyne Central
|Chi Onwurah
|Newcastle Upon Tyne East
|Nicholas Brown
|Newcastle Upon Tyne North
|Catherine McKinnell
|Newcastle-Under-Lyme
|Paul Farrelly
|Newport East
|Jessica Morden
|Newport West
|Paul Flynn
|Newton Abbot
|James Osben
|Normanton, Pontefract & Castleford
|Yvette Cooper
|North Ayrshire & Arran
|Chris Rimicans
|North Cornwall
|Joy Anne Bassett
|North Devon
|Mark Cann
|North Dorset
|Patrick Osborne
|North Durham
|Kevan Jones
|North East Bedfordshire
|Julian Vaughan
|North East Cambridgeshire
|Kenneth Rustidge
|North East Derbyshire
|Natascha Engel
|North East Fife
|Rosalind Garton
|North East Hampshire
|Barry Jones
|North East Hertfordshire
|Doug Swanney
|North East Somerset
|Robin Moss
|North Herefordshire
|Roger Page
|North Norfolk
|Stephen Burke
|North Shropshire
|Graeme Currie
|North Somerset
|Gregory Chambers
|North Swindon
|Mark Dempsey
|North Thanet
|Fran Rehal
|North Tyneside
|Mary Glindon
|North Warwickshire
|Julie Anne Jackson
|North West Cambridgeshire
|Iain Ramsbottom
|North West Durham
|Laura Pidcock
|North West Hampshire
|Andy Fitchet
|North West Leicestershire
|Sean Sheahan
|North West Norfolk
|Joanne Rust
|North Wiltshire
|Peter Neil Baldrey
|Northampton North
|Sally Keeble
|Northampton South
|Kevin McKeever
|Norwich North
|Christopher Nicholas Jones
|Norwich South
|Clive Lewis
|Nottingham East
|Christopher Leslie
|Nottingham North
|Alex Norris
|Nottingham South
|Lilian Greenwood
|Nuneaton
|Philip Johnson
|Ochil & South Perthshire
|Joanne Ross
|Ogmore
|Chris Elmore
|Old Bexley & Sidcup
|Danny Hackett
|Oldham East & Saddleworth
|Debbie Abrahams
|Oldham West & Royton
|Jim McMahon
|Orkney & Shetland
|Robina Barton
|Orpington
|Nigel De Gruchy
|Oxford East
|Anneliese Dodds
|Oxford West & Abingdon
|Marie Tidball
|Paisley & Renfrewshire North
|Alison Taylor
|Paisley & Renfrewshire South
|Alison Dowling
|Pendle
|Wayne Blackburn
|Penistone & Stocksbridge
|Angela Smith
|Penrith & the Border
|Lola McEvoy
|Perth & North Perthshire
|David Roemmele
|Peterborough
|Fiona Onasanya
|Plymouth, Moor View
|Sue Dann
|Plymouth, Sutton & Devonport
|Luke Pollard
|Pontypridd
|Owen Smith
|Poole
|Katie Taylor
|Poplar & Limehouse
|Jim Fitzpatrick
|Portsmouth North
|Rumal Abdullah Khan
|Portsmouth South
|Stephen Morgan
|Preseli Pembrokeshire
|Philipa Thompson
|Preston
|Mark Hendrick
|Pudsey
|Ian McCargo
|Putney
|Neeraj Patil
|Rayleigh & Wickford
|Mark Daniels
|Reading East
|Mathew Rodda
|Reading West
|Olivia Bailey
|Redcar
|Anna Turley
|Redditch
|Rebecca Blake
|Reigate
|Toby Brampton
|Rhondda
|Chris Bryant
|Ribble Valley
|David Hinder
|Richmond (Yorks)
|Daniel Perry
|Richmond Park
|Catherine Tuitt
|Rochester & Strood
|Teresa Murray
|Rochford & Southend East
|Ashley Dalton
|Romford
|Angelina Leatherbarrow
|Romsey & Southampton North
|Darren Paffey
|Ross, Skye & Lochaber
|Peter O’Donnghaile
|Rossendale & Darwen
|Alyson Barnes
|Rother Valley
|Kevin Barron
|Rotherham
|Sarah Champion
|Rugby
|Claire Edwards
|Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner
|Rebecca Lury
|Runnymede & Weybridge
|Fiona Dent
|Rushcliffe
|David Mellen
|Rutherglen & Hamilton West
|Ged Killen
|Rutland & Melton
|Heather Peto
|Saffron Walden
|Carol Jane Berney
|Salford & Eccles
|Rebecca Long-Bailey
|Salisbury
|Tom Corbin
|Scarborough & Whitby
|Eric Broadbent
|Scunthorpe
|Nic Dakin
|Sedgefield
|Phil Wilson
|Sefton Central
|Bill Esterson
|Selby & Ainsty
|David Bowgett
|Sevenoaks
|Chris Clark
|Sheffield Central
|Paul Blomfield
|Sheffield South East
|Clive Betts
|Sheffield, Brightside & Hillsborough
|Gillian Furniss
|Sheffield, Hallam
|Jared O’Mara
|Sheffield, Heeley
|Louise Haigh
|Sherwood
|Michael Anthony Pringle
|Shipley
|Steven Clapcote
|Shrewsbury & Atcham
|Laura Davies
|Sittingbourne & Sheppey
|Michael Rolfe
|Skipton & Ripon
|Alan Woodhead
|Sleaford & North Hykeham
|Jim Clarke
|Slough
|Tanmanjeet Dhesi
|Solihull
|Nigel Knowles
|Somerton & Frome
|Sean Dromgoole
|South Basildon & East Thurrock
|Byron Taylor
|South Cambridgeshire
|Daniel Greef
|South Derbyshire
|Robert Pearson
|South Dorset
|Tashi Warr
|South East Cambridgeshire
|Huw Jones
|South East Cornwall
|Gareth Derrick
|South Holland & the Deepings
|Wojciech Kowalewski
|South Leicestershire
|Shabbir Aslam
|South Norfolk
|Danielle Glavin
|South Northamptonshire
|Sophie Johnson
|South Ribble
|Julie Patricia Gibson
|South Shields
|Emma Lewell-Buck
|South Staffordshire
|Adam Freeman
|South Suffolk
|Emma Bishton
|South Swindon
|Sarah Church
|South Thanet
|Raushanara Rahman
|South West Bedfordshire
|Daniel Scott
|South West Devon
|Philippa Davies
|South West Hertfordshire
|Robert Angel Wakely
|South West Norfolk
|Peter Smith
|South West Surrey
|David Black
|South West Wiltshire
|Laura Pictor
|Southampton, Itchen
|Simon Letts
|Southampton, Test
|Alan Whitehead
|Southend West
|Julian Ware-Lane
|Southport
|Elizabeth Savage
|Spelthorne
|Rebecca Geach
|St Albans
|Kerry Pollard
|St Austell & Newquay
|Kevin Neil
|St Helens North
|Conor McGinn
|St Helens South & Whiston
|Marie Rimmer
|St Ives
|Christopher Drew
|Stafford
|David Williams
|Staffordshire Moorlands
|David Mazzocchi-Jones
|Stalybridge & Hyde
|Jonathan Reynolds
|Stevenage
|Sharon Taylor
|Stirling
|Chris Kane
|Stockport
|Ann Coffey
|Stockton North
|Alex Cunningham
|Stockton South
|Paul Williams
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|Gareth Snell
|Stoke-on-Trent North
|Ruth Smeeth
|Stoke-on-Trent South
|Rob Flello
|Stone
|Sam Hale
|Stourbridge
|Peter Lowe
|Stratford-on-Avon
|Jeffrey Kenner
|Streatham
|Chuka Umunna
|Stretford & Urmston
|Kate Green
|Stroud
|David Drew
|Suffolk Coastal
|Cameron Matthews
|Sunderland Central
|Julie Elliott
|Surrey Heath
|Laween Al-Atroshi
|Sutton & Cheam
|Bonnie Craven
|Sutton Coldfield
|Rob Pocock
|Swansea East
|Carolyn Harris
|Swansea West
|Geraint Davies
|Tamworth
|Andrew James Hammond
|Tatton
|Samuel Rushworth
|Taunton Deane
|Martin Jevon
|Telford
|Kuldip Singh Sahota
|Tewkesbury
|Manjinder Kang
|The Cotswolds
|Mark Huband
|The Wrekin
|Dylan Harrison
|Thirsk & Malton
|Alan Philip Avery
|Thornbury & Yate
|Brian Peter Mead
|Thurrock
|John George Kent
|Tiverton & Honiton
|Caroline Julia Kolek
|Tonbridge & Malling
|Dylan Jones
|Tooting
|Rosenna Allen Khan
|Torbay
|Paul Raybould
|Torfaen
|Nick Thomas-Symonds
|Torridge & West Devon
|Vince Thomas Barry
|Totnes
|Gerrie Messer
|Tottenham
|David Lammy
|Truro & Falmouth
|Jayne Susannah Kirkham
|Tunbridge Wells
|Charles Woodgate
|Twickenham
|Katherine Dunne
|Tynemouth
|Alan Campbell
|Uxbridge & South Ruislip
|Vincent Lo
|Vale of Clwyd
|Chris Ruane
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Camilla Bevan
|Vauxhall
|Kate Hoey
|Wakefield
|Mary Creagh
|Wallasey
|Angela Eagle
|Walsall North
|David Winnick
|Walsall South
|Valerie Vaz
|Walthamstow
|Stella Creasy
|Wansbeck
|Ian Lavery
|Wantage
|Rachel Eden
|Warley
|John Spellar
|Warrington North
|Helen Jones
|Warrington South
|Faisal Rashid
|Warwick & Leamington
|Matthew Western
|Washington & Sunderland West
|Sharon Hodgson
|Watford
|Chris Ostrowski
|Waveney
|Sonia Valerie Barker
|Wealden
|Angela Airlie
|Weaver Vale
|Mike Amesbury
|Wellingborough
|Andrea Jayne Watts
|Wells
|Andy Merryfield
|Welwyn Hatfield
|Anawar Babul Miah
|Wentworth & Dearne
|John Healey
|West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine
|Barry Black
|West Bromwich East
|Tom Watson
|West Bromwich West
|Adrian Bailey
|West Dorset
|Lee Rhodes
|West Dunbartonshire
|Jean-Anne Mitchell
|West Ham
|Lyn Brown
|West Lancashire
|Rosie Cooper
|West Suffolk
|Michael John Jefferys
|West Worcestershire
|Samantha Charles
|Westminster North
|Karen Buck
|Westmorland & Lonsdale
|Eli Aldridge
|Weston-Super-Mare
|Tim Taylor
|Wigan
|Lisa Nandy
|Wimbledon
|Imran Uddin
|Winchester
|Mark Chaloner
|Windsor
|Peter Shearman
|Wirral South
|Alison McGovern
|Wirral West
|Margaret Greenwood
|Witham
|Phil Barlow
|Witney
|Laetisia Carter
|Woking
|Fiona Colley
|Wokingham
|Andy Croy
|Wolverhampton North East
|Emma Reynolds
|Wolverhampton South East
|Pat McFadden
|Wolverhampton South West
|Eleanor Smith
|Worcester
|Joy Squires
|Workington
|Sue Hayman
|Worsley & Eccles South
|Barbara Keeley
|Worthing West
|Rebecca Claire Cooper
|Wrexham
|Ian Lucas
|Wycombe
|Rafiq Raja
|Wyre & Preston North
|Michelle Bentley
|Wyre Forest
|Matthew Lamb
|Wythenshawe & Sale East
|Mike Kane
|Yeovil
|Ian Martin
|Ynys Mon
|Albert Owen
|York Central
|Rachael Maskell
|York Outer
|Luke Charters-Reid