    03/05/2017 15:29 BST | Updated 04/05/2017 17:18 BST

    Record Number Of Women Labour Candidates For 2017 UK General Election

    Highest ever percentage of female would-be MPs

    EMPICS Entertainment

    Labour has approved its highest ever percentage of women candidates for a general election.

    Roughly 41% of the party’s candidates will be female and 59% men after the party’s ruling National Executive Committee signed off its would-be MPs for the June 8.

    A record number of black and minority ethnic candidates - nearly 50 - was also approved.

    The full NEC list, leaked to HuffPost UK, shows the party has now agreed all but one of its candidates for the 2017 general election.

    In 13 seats where Labour MPs are standing down, 10 women have been selected, a big change from previous years.

    In 2015, just 34% of Labour candidates were women, compared to 26% for the Tories and Liberal Democrats and 36% for the SNP.

    But many women candidates were not chosen for winnable seats in 2015.

    At present, 29% of MPs are women, compared to 23% in 2010. 191 women were elected in 2015, the highest ever number, and 44 more than in 2010.

    PA Archive/PA Images

    The last time Labour had a surge in the number of women MPs was in 1997 after Tony Blair’s landslide victory, with 96 elected at the election.

    Earlier this year, the election of Tory Trudy Harrison in Copeland took to 456 the number of women elected in the past 100 years.

    But that’s still roughly the same as the total number of male MPs in the 2015-2017 Parliament, which formally ended on Tuesday. Even with 196 women, the number of men outnumbered women by two-to-one.

    Rochdale - where sitting MP Simon Danczuk has been barred from standing again - is the only constituency without a candidate.

    Danczuk, first elected in 2010 in the Lancashire seat, was originally suspended over alleged ‘sexting’ messages between himself and a 17-year-old girl.

    The NEC decided on Wednesday to uphold a decision by its candidate endorsement panel to bar him from standing for Labour “in any constituency”.

    Rochdale is now open for applications for candidates.

    John Woodcock, who has been highly critical of Jeremy Corbyn, was endorsed for Barrow-in-Furness, despite reports there may be last-minute moves to block his candidacy.

    Here is the full list of all the other candidates in seats across Britain. 

    Constituency Candidate
    Aberavon Stephen Kinnock
    Aberconwy Emily Owen
    Aberdeen North Orr Vinegold
    Aberdeen South Callum O’Dwyer
    Airdrie & Shotts Helen McFarlane
    Aldershot Gary John Puffett
    Aldridge-Brownhills John Fisher
    Altrincham & Sale West Andrew Western
    Alyn & Deeside Mark Tami
    Amber Valley James Dawson
    Angus William Campbell
    Arfon Mary Clarke
    Argyll & Bute Michael Kelly
    Arundel & South Downs Caroline Fife
    Ashfield Gloria de Piero
    Ashford Sally Gathern
    Ashton-Under-Lyne Angela Rayner
    Aylesbury Mark Bateman
    Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock Carol Mochan
    Banbury Sean Woodcock
    Banff & Buchan Caitlin Stott
    Barking Margaret Hodge
    Barnsley Central Dan Jarvis
    Barnsley East Stephanie Louise Peacock
    Barrow in Furness John Woodcock
    Basildon & Billericay Kayte Block
    Basingstoke Terence Bridgeman
    Bassetlaw John Mann
    Bath Joseph Rayment
    Batley & Spen Tracy Lynn Brabin
    Battersea Marsha Chantol De Cordova
    Beaconsfield James English
    Beckenham Marina Ahmad
    Bedford Mohammad Yasin
    Bermondsey & Old Southwark Neil Coyle
    Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk Ian Davidson
    Berwick-Upon-Tweed Scott Dickinson
    Bethnal Green & Bow Rushanara Ali
    Beverley & Holderness Johanna Boal
    Bexhill & Battle Christine Bayliss
    Bexleyheath & Crayford Stefano Borella
    Birkenhead Frank Field
    Birmingham, Edgbaston Preet Gill
    Birmingham, Erdington Jack Dromey
    Birmingham, Hall Green Roger Godsiff
    Birmingham, Hodge Hill Liam Byrne
    Birmingham, Ladywood Shabana Mahmood
    Birmingham, Northfield Richard Burden
    Birmingham, Perry Barr Khalid Mahmood
    Birmingham, Selly Oak Steve McCabe
    Birmingham, Yardley Jess Phillips
    Bishop Auckland Helen Goodman
    Blackburn Kate Hollern
    Blackley & Broughton Graham Stringer
    Blackpool North & Cleveleys Chris Webb
    Blackpool South Gordon Marsden
    Blaenau Gwent Nick Smith
    Blaydon Liz Twist
    Blyth Valley Ronnie Campbell
    Bognor Regis & Littlehampton Alan Butcher
    Bolsover Dennis Skinner
    Bolton North East David Crausby
    Bolton South East Yasmin Qureshi
    Bolton West Julie Ann Hilling
    Bootle Peter Dowd
    Boston & Skegness Paul Kenny
    Bosworth Chris Kealey
    Bournemouth East Melanie Semple
    Bournemouth West David Stokes
    Bracknell Paul Bidwell
    Bradford East Imran Hussain
    Bradford South Judith Cummins
    Bradford West Naseem Shah
    Braintree Malcolm Fincken
    Brecon & Radnorshire Dan Lodge
    Brent Central Dawn Butler
    Brent North Barry Gardiner
    Brentford & Isleworth Ruth Cadbury
    Brentwood & Ongar Gareth Barrett
    Bridgend Madeleine Moon
    Bridgwater & West Somerset Wes Hinckes
    Brigg & Goole Terence Smith
    Brighton, Kemptown Lloyd Russell-Moyle
    Brighton, Pavilion Michelle Thew
    Bristol East Kerry McCarthy
    Bristol North West Darren Jones
    Bristol South Karin Smyth
    Bristol West Thangam Debbonaire
    Broadland Iain Simpson
    Bromley & Chislehurst Sara Hyde
    Bromsgrove Michael Thompson
    Broxbourne Selina Elizabeth Norgrove
    Broxtowe Greg Marshall
    Burnley Julie Cooper
    Burton John McKiernan
    Bury North James Frith
    Bury South Ivan Lewis
    Bury St Edmunds William Paul Edwards
    Caerphilly Wayne David
    Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross Olivia Bell
    Calder Valley Joshua Fenton-Glynn
    Camberwell & Peckham Harriet Harman
    Camborne & Redruth Graham Robert Winter
    Cambridge Daniel Zeichner
    Cannock Chase Paul Dadge
    Canterbury Rosie Duffield
    Cardiff Central Jo Stevens
    Cardiff North Anna McMorrin
    Cardiff South & Penarth Stephen Doughty
    Cardiff West Kevin Brennan
    Carlisle Ruth Elizabeth Alcroft
    Carmarthen East & Dinefwr David Darkin
    Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire Marc Tierney
    Carshalton & Wallington Emine Ibrahim
    Castle Point Joseph Patrick Cooke
    Central Ayrshire Nairn McDonald
    Central Devon Lisa Robillard Webb
    Central Suffolk & North Ipswich Elizabeth Hughes
    Charnwood Sean Kelly-Walsh
    Chatham & Aylesford Vince Maple
    Cheadle Martin Miller
    Chelmsford Christopher Vince
    Chelsea & Fulham Alan De’Ath
    Cheltenham Keith White
    Chesham & Amersham Nina Dluzewska
    Chesterfield Toby Perkins
    Chichester Mark Farwell
    Chingford & Woodford Green Bilal Mahmood
    Chippenham Andrew Newman
    Chipping Barnet Emma Whysall
    Chorley Lindsay Hoyle
    Christchurch Patrick Canavan 
    Cities of London & Westminster Ibrahim Dogus
    City of Chester Chris Matheson
    City of Durham Roberta Blackman-Woods
    Clacton Natasha Osben
    Cleethorpes Peter John Keith
    Clwyd South SusanElan Jones
    Clwyd West Gareth Thomas
    Coatbridge Chryston & Bellshill Hugh Gaffney
    Colchester Tim Young
    Colne Valley Thelma Walker
    Congleton Sam Corcoran
    Copeland Gillian Troughton
    Corby Beth Miller
    Coventry North East Colleen Fletcher
    Coventry North West Geoffrey Robinson
    Coventry South Jim Cunningham
    Crawley Tim Lunnon
    Crewe & Nantwich Laura Smith
    Croydon Central Sarah Jones
    Croydon North Steve Reed
    Croydon South Jennifer Brathwaite
    Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East Elisha Fisher
    Cynon Valley Ann Clwyd
    Dagenham & Rainham Jon Cruddas
    Darlington Jenny Chapman
    Dartford Daisy Page
    Daventry Aiden Ramsey
    Delyn David Hanson
    Denton & Reddish Andrew Gwynne
    Derby North Christopher Williamson
    Derby South Margaret Beckett
    Derbyshire Dales Andrew Botham
    Devizes Imtiyaz Shaikh
    Dewsbury Paula Sherriff
    Don Valley Caroline Flint
    Doncaster Central Rosie Winterton
    Doncaster North Ed Miliband
    Dover Stacey Blair
    Dudley North Ian Austin
    Dudley South Natasha Millward
    Dulwich & West Norwood Helen Hayes
    Dumfries & Galloway Daniel Goodare
    Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale Douglas Beattie
    Dundee East Lesley Brennan
    Dundee West Alan Cowan
    Dunfermline & West Fife Cara Hilton
    Dwyfor Meirionnydd Matthew Norman
    Ealing Central & Acton Rupa Huq
    Ealing North Stephen Pound
    Ealing, Southall Virendra Sharma
    Easington Grahame Morris
    East Devon Janet Ross
    East Dunbartonshire Callum McNally
    East Ham Stephen Timms
    East Hampshire Rohit Dasgupta
    East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow Monique McAdams
    East Lothian Martin Whitfield
    East Renfrewshire Blair McDougall
    East Surrey Hitesh Tailor
    East Worthing & Shoreham Sophie Cook
    East Yorkshire Alan Clark
    Eastbourne Jake Lambert
    Eastleigh Jillian Payne
    Eddisbury Catherine Reynolds
    Edinburgh East Patsy King
    Edinburgh North & Leith Gordon Munro
    Edinburgh South Ian Murray
    Edinburgh South West Foysol Choudhury 
    Edinburgh West Mandy Telford
    Edmonton Kate Osamor
    Ellesmere Port & Neston Justin Madders
    Elmet & Rothwell David Patrick Nagle
    Eltham Clive Efford
    Enfield North Joan Ryan
    Enfield, Southgate Bambos Charalambous
    Epping Forest Liam Preston
    Epsom & Ewell Ed Mayne
    Erewash Catherine Atkinson
    Erith & Thamesmead Teresa Pearce
    Esher & Walton Lana Hylands
    Exeter Ben Bradshaw
    Falkirk Craig Martin
    Fareham Matthew James Randall
    Faversham & Mid Kent Michael Desmond
    Feltham & Heston Seema Malhotra
    Filton & Bradley Stoke Naomi Rylatt
    Finchley & Golders Green Jeremy Newmark
    Folkestone & Hythe Laura Davison
    Forest of Dean Shaun Stammers
    Fylde Jed Sullivan
    Gainsborough Catherine Tite
    Garston & Halewood Maria Eagle
    Gateshead Ian Mearns
    Gedling Vernon Coaker
    Gillingham & Rainham Andrew Stamp
    Glasgow Central Faten Hameed
    Glasgow East Kate Watson
    Glasgow North Pam Duncan
    Glasgow North East Paul Sweeney
    Glasgow North West Michael Shanks
    Glasgow South Eileen Dinning
    Glasgow South West Matt Kerr
    Glenrothes Altany Craik
    Gloucester Barry Kirby
    Gordon Kirsten Muat
    Gosport Alan Edward James Durrant
    Gower Tonia Antoniazzi
    Grantham & Stamford Barrie Anthony Fairbairn
    Gravesham Mandy Garford
    Great Grimsby Melanie Onn
    Great Yarmouth Mike Smith-Clare
    Greenwich & Woolwich Matt Pennycook
    Guildford Howard Smith
    Hackney North & Stoke Newington Diane Abbott
    Hackney South & Shoreditch Meg Hillier
    Halesowen & Rowley Regis Ian Cooper
    Halifax Holly Walker-Lynch
    Haltemprice & Howden Hollie Devanney
    Halton Derek Twigg
    Hammersmith Andy Slaughter
    Hampstead & Kilburn Tulip Siddiq
    Harborough Andrew Thomas
    Harlow Philip Waite
    Harrogate & Knaresborough Mark Sewards
    Harrow East Navin Shah
    Harrow West Gareth Thomas
    Hartlepool Michael Hill
    Harwich & North Essex Janice Rosalind Scott
    Hastings & Rye Peter Chowney
    Havant Graham Giles
    Hayes & Harlington John McDonnell
    Hazel Grove Navendu Mishra
    Hemel Hempstead Amanda Jane Tattershall
    Hemsworth Jon Trickett
    Hendon Mike Katz
    Henley Oliver Kavanagh
    Hereford & South Herefordshire Anna Coda
    Hertford & Stortford Katherine Chibah
    Hertsmere Fiona Katherine Smith
    Hexham Stephen Powers
    Heywood & Middleton Liz McInnes
    High Peak Ruth Stephanie Nicole George
    Hitchin & Harpenden John Hayes
    Holborn & St Pancras Keir Starmer
    Hornchurch & Upminster Rocky Gill
    Hornsey & Wood Green Catherine West
    Horsham Susannah Brady
    Houghton & Sunderland South Bridget Phillipson
    Hove Dr Peter Kyle
    Huddersfield Barry Sheerman
    Huntingdon Nik Johnson
    Hyndburn Graham Jones
    Ilford North Wes Streeting
    Ilford South Mike Gapes
    Inverclyde Martin McCluskey
    Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey Mike Robb
    Ipswich Sandy Martin
    Isle of Wight Julian Critchley
    Islington North Jeremy Corbyn
    Islington South & Finsbury Emily Thornberry
    Islwyn Christopher Evans
    Jarrow Stephen Hepburn
    Keighley John Grogan
    Kenilworth & Southam Bally Singh
    Kensington Emma Dent Coad
    Kettering Michael John Scrimshaw
    Kilmarnock & Loudoun Laura Dover
    Kingston & Surbiton Laurie South
    Kingston Upon Hull East Karl Turner
    Kingston Upon Hull North Diana Johnson
    Kingston Upon Hull West & Hessle Emma Ann Hardy
    Kingswood Mhairi Threlfall
    Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath Lesley Laird
    Knowsley George Howarth
    Lanark & Hamilton East Andrew Hilland
    Lancaster & Fleetwood Cat Smith
    Leeds Central Hilary Benn
    Leeds East Richard Burgon
    Leeds North East Fabian Hamilton
    Leeds North West Alex Sobel
    Leeds West Rachel Reeves
    Leicester East Keith Vaz
    Leicester South Jonathan Ashworth
    Leicester West Elizabeth Kendall
    Leigh Joanne Platt
    Lewes Daniel Anthony Chapman
    Lewisham East Heidi Alexander
    Lewisham West & Penge Eleanor Reeves
    Lewisham, Deptford Vicky Foxcroft
    Leyton & Wanstead John Cryer
    Lichfield Christopher Worsey
    Lincoln Karen Lee
    Linlithgow & East Falkirk Joan Coombes
    Liverpool, Riverside Louise Ellman
    Liverpool, Walton Steve Rotheram
    Liverpool, Wavertree Luciana Berger
    Liverpool, West Derby Stephen Twigg
    Livingston Rhea Wolfson
    Llanelli Nia Griffith
    Loughborough Jewel Miah
    Louth & Horncastle Julie Speed
    Ludlow Julia Buckley
    Luton North Kelvin Hopkins
    Luton South Gavin Shuker
    Macclesfield Neil Francis Puttick
    Maidenhead Patrick McDonald
    Maidstone & the Weald Allen Simpson
    Makerfield Yvonne Fovargue
    Maldon Peter William C Edwards
    Manchester Central Lucy Powell
    Manchester, Gorton Afzal Khan
    Manchester, Withington Jeff Smith
    Mansfield Joseph Meale
    Meon Valley Sheena King
    Meriden Thomas McNeil
    Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney Gerald Jones
    Mid Bedfordshire Rhiannon Meades
    Mid Derbyshire Alison Martin
    Mid Dorset & North Poole Stephen Brew
    Mid Norfolk Sarah Simpson
    Mid Sussex Greg Mountain
    Mid Worcestershire Fred Grindrod
    Middlesbrough Andy McDonald
    Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland Tracy Harvey
    Midlothian Danielle Rowley
    Milton Keynes North Charlynne Pullen
    Milton Keynes South Hannah O’Neill
    Mitcham & Morden Siobhain McDonagh
    Mole Valley Marc Patrick Green
    Monmouth Ruth Jones
    Montgomeryshire Iwan Wyn Jones
    Moray Joanne Kirby
    Morecambe & Lunesdale Vikki Singleton
    Morley & Outwood Neil Dawson
    Motherwell & Wishaw Angela Feeney
    Na H-Eileanan An Iar Ealasaid MacDonald 
    Neath Christina Rees
    New Forest East Julie Renyard
    New Forest West Jo Graham
    Newark Chantal Lee
    Newbury Alexander Skirvin
    Newcastle Upon Tyne Central Chi Onwurah
    Newcastle Upon Tyne East Nicholas Brown
    Newcastle Upon Tyne North Catherine McKinnell
    Newcastle-Under-Lyme Paul Farrelly
    Newport East Jessica Morden
    Newport West Paul Flynn
    Newton Abbot James Osben
    Normanton, Pontefract & Castleford Yvette Cooper
    North Ayrshire & Arran Chris Rimicans
    North Cornwall Joy Anne Bassett
    North Devon Mark Cann
    North Dorset Patrick Osborne
    North Durham Kevan Jones
    North East Bedfordshire Julian Vaughan
    North East Cambridgeshire Kenneth Rustidge
    North East Derbyshire Natascha Engel
    North East Fife Rosalind Garton
    North East Hampshire Barry Jones
    North East Hertfordshire Doug Swanney
    North East Somerset Robin Moss
    North Herefordshire Roger Page
    North Norfolk Stephen Burke
    North Shropshire Graeme Currie
    North Somerset Gregory Chambers
    North Swindon Mark Dempsey
    North Thanet Fran Rehal
    North Tyneside Mary Glindon
    North Warwickshire Julie Anne Jackson
    North West Cambridgeshire Iain Ramsbottom
    North West Durham Laura Pidcock
    North West Hampshire Andy Fitchet
    North West Leicestershire Sean Sheahan
    North West Norfolk Joanne Rust
    North Wiltshire Peter Neil Baldrey
    Northampton North Sally Keeble
    Northampton South Kevin McKeever
    Norwich North Christopher Nicholas Jones
    Norwich South Clive Lewis
    Nottingham East Christopher Leslie
    Nottingham North Alex Norris
    Nottingham South Lilian Greenwood
    Nuneaton Philip Johnson
    Ochil & South Perthshire Joanne Ross
    Ogmore Chris Elmore
    Old Bexley & Sidcup Danny Hackett
    Oldham East & Saddleworth Debbie Abrahams
    Oldham West & Royton Jim McMahon
    Orkney & Shetland Robina Barton
    Orpington Nigel De Gruchy
    Oxford East Anneliese Dodds
    Oxford West & Abingdon Marie Tidball
    Paisley & Renfrewshire North Alison Taylor
    Paisley & Renfrewshire South Alison Dowling
    Pendle Wayne Blackburn
    Penistone & Stocksbridge Angela Smith
    Penrith & the Border Lola McEvoy
    Perth & North Perthshire David Roemmele
    Peterborough Fiona Onasanya
    Plymouth, Moor View Sue Dann
    Plymouth, Sutton & Devonport Luke Pollard
    Pontypridd Owen Smith
    Poole Katie Taylor
    Poplar & Limehouse Jim Fitzpatrick
    Portsmouth North Rumal Abdullah Khan
    Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan
    Preseli Pembrokeshire Philipa Thompson
    Preston Mark Hendrick
    Pudsey Ian McCargo
    Putney Neeraj Patil
    Rayleigh & Wickford Mark Daniels
    Reading East Mathew Rodda
    Reading West Olivia Bailey
    Redcar Anna Turley
    Redditch Rebecca Blake
    Reigate Toby Brampton
    Rhondda Chris Bryant
    Ribble Valley David Hinder
    Richmond (Yorks) Daniel Perry
    Richmond Park Catherine Tuitt
    Rochester & Strood Teresa Murray
    Rochford & Southend East Ashley Dalton
    Romford Angelina Leatherbarrow
    Romsey & Southampton North Darren Paffey
    Ross, Skye & Lochaber Peter O’Donnghaile
    Rossendale & Darwen Alyson Barnes
    Rother Valley Kevin Barron
    Rotherham Sarah Champion
    Rugby Claire Edwards
    Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner Rebecca Lury
    Runnymede & Weybridge Fiona Dent
    Rushcliffe David Mellen
    Rutherglen & Hamilton West Ged Killen
    Rutland & Melton Heather Peto
    Saffron Walden Carol Jane Berney
    Salford & Eccles Rebecca Long-Bailey
    Salisbury Tom Corbin
    Scarborough & Whitby Eric Broadbent
    Scunthorpe Nic Dakin
    Sedgefield Phil Wilson
    Sefton Central Bill Esterson
    Selby & Ainsty David Bowgett
    Sevenoaks Chris Clark
    Sheffield Central Paul Blomfield
    Sheffield South East Clive Betts
    Sheffield, Brightside & Hillsborough Gillian Furniss 
    Sheffield, Hallam Jared O’Mara
    Sheffield, Heeley Louise Haigh
    Sherwood Michael Anthony Pringle
    Shipley Steven Clapcote
    Shrewsbury & Atcham Laura Davies
    Sittingbourne & Sheppey Michael Rolfe
    Skipton & Ripon Alan Woodhead
    Sleaford & North Hykeham Jim Clarke
    Slough Tanmanjeet Dhesi
    Solihull Nigel Knowles
    Somerton & Frome Sean Dromgoole
    South Basildon & East Thurrock Byron Taylor
    South Cambridgeshire Daniel Greef
    South Derbyshire Robert Pearson
    South Dorset Tashi Warr
    South East Cambridgeshire Huw Jones
    South East Cornwall Gareth Derrick 
    South Holland & the Deepings Wojciech Kowalewski
    South Leicestershire Shabbir Aslam
    South Norfolk Danielle Glavin
    South Northamptonshire Sophie Johnson
    South Ribble Julie Patricia Gibson
    South Shields Emma Lewell-Buck
    South Staffordshire Adam Freeman
    South Suffolk Emma Bishton
    South Swindon Sarah Church
    South Thanet Raushanara Rahman
    South West Bedfordshire Daniel Scott
    South West Devon Philippa Davies
    South West Hertfordshire Robert Angel Wakely
    South West Norfolk Peter Smith
    South West Surrey David Black
    South West Wiltshire Laura Pictor
    Southampton, Itchen Simon Letts
    Southampton, Test Alan Whitehead
    Southend West Julian Ware-Lane
    Southport Elizabeth Savage
    Spelthorne Rebecca Geach
    St Albans Kerry Pollard
    St Austell & Newquay Kevin Neil
    St Helens North Conor McGinn
    St Helens South & Whiston Marie Rimmer
    St Ives Christopher Drew
    Stafford David Williams
    Staffordshire Moorlands David Mazzocchi-Jones
    Stalybridge & Hyde Jonathan Reynolds
    Stevenage Sharon Taylor
    Stirling Chris Kane
    Stockport Ann Coffey
    Stockton North Alex Cunningham
    Stockton South Paul Williams
    Stoke-on-Trent Central Gareth Snell
    Stoke-on-Trent North Ruth Smeeth
    Stoke-on-Trent South Rob Flello
    Stone Sam Hale
    Stourbridge Peter Lowe
    Stratford-on-Avon Jeffrey Kenner
    Streatham Chuka Umunna
    Stretford & Urmston Kate Green
    Stroud David Drew
    Suffolk Coastal Cameron Matthews
    Sunderland Central Julie Elliott
    Surrey Heath Laween Al-Atroshi
    Sutton & Cheam Bonnie Craven
    Sutton Coldfield Rob Pocock
    Swansea East Carolyn Harris
    Swansea West Geraint Davies
    Tamworth Andrew James Hammond
    Tatton Samuel Rushworth
    Taunton Deane Martin Jevon
    Telford Kuldip Singh Sahota
    Tewkesbury Manjinder Kang
    The Cotswolds Mark Huband
    The Wrekin Dylan Harrison
    Thirsk & Malton Alan Philip Avery
    Thornbury & Yate Brian Peter Mead
    Thurrock John George Kent
    Tiverton & Honiton Caroline Julia Kolek
    Tonbridge & Malling Dylan Jones
    Tooting Rosenna Allen Khan
    Torbay Paul Raybould
    Torfaen Nick Thomas-Symonds
    Torridge & West Devon Vince Thomas Barry
    Totnes Gerrie Messer
    Tottenham David Lammy
    Truro & Falmouth Jayne Susannah Kirkham
    Tunbridge Wells Charles Woodgate
    Twickenham Katherine Dunne
    Tynemouth Alan Campbell
    Uxbridge & South Ruislip Vincent Lo
    Vale of Clwyd Chris Ruane
    Vale of Glamorgan Camilla Bevan
    Vauxhall Kate Hoey
    Wakefield Mary Creagh
    Wallasey Angela Eagle
    Walsall North David Winnick
    Walsall South Valerie Vaz
    Walthamstow Stella Creasy
    Wansbeck Ian Lavery
    Wantage Rachel Eden
    Warley John Spellar
    Warrington North Helen Jones
    Warrington South Faisal Rashid
    Warwick & Leamington Matthew Western
    Washington & Sunderland West Sharon Hodgson
    Watford Chris Ostrowski
    Waveney Sonia Valerie Barker
    Wealden Angela Airlie
    Weaver Vale Mike Amesbury
    Wellingborough Andrea Jayne Watts
    Wells Andy Merryfield
    Welwyn Hatfield Anawar Babul Miah
    Wentworth & Dearne John Healey
    West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine Barry Black
    West Bromwich East Tom Watson
    West Bromwich West Adrian Bailey
    West Dorset Lee Rhodes
    West Dunbartonshire Jean-Anne Mitchell
    West Ham Lyn Brown
    West Lancashire Rosie Cooper
    West Suffolk Michael John Jefferys
    West Worcestershire Samantha Charles
    Westminster North Karen Buck
    Westmorland & Lonsdale Eli Aldridge
    Weston-Super-Mare Tim Taylor
    Wigan Lisa Nandy
    Wimbledon Imran Uddin
    Winchester Mark Chaloner
    Windsor Peter Shearman
    Wirral South Alison McGovern
    Wirral West Margaret Greenwood
    Witham Phil Barlow
    Witney Laetisia Carter
    Woking Fiona Colley
    Wokingham Andy Croy
    Wolverhampton North East Emma Reynolds
    Wolverhampton South East Pat McFadden
    Wolverhampton South West Eleanor Smith
    Worcester Joy Squires
    Workington Sue Hayman
    Worsley & Eccles South Barbara Keeley
    Worthing West Rebecca Claire Cooper
    Wrexham Ian Lucas
    Wycombe Rafiq Raja
    Wyre & Preston North Michelle Bentley
    Wyre Forest Matthew Lamb
    Wythenshawe & Sale East Mike Kane
    Yeovil Ian Martin
    Ynys Mon Albert Owen
    York Central Rachael  Maskell
    York Outer Luke Charters-Reid
