Labour’s key message to voters in the general election contrasts Jeremy Corbyn’s plans for the NHS, schools and housing with a Tory government that protects “the privileged few”.

A memo to all MPs, which has been leaked to HuffPost UK, shows the party’s main doorstep pitch will focus on pledges to “give the NHS the money it needs”, a living wage of £10 per hour, guaranteed pensions, a million new homes and reduced class sizes.

The core list of talking points, which reads like a mini-pledge card, does not include details on how Labour would fund its pledges and instead combines attacks on Theresa May’s record with the party’s main priorities.

The full “General Election Script” does make reference to Brexit, but without any specifics on immigration policy, as it attacks the Prime Minister’s threat of a “low wage, tax haven for big business”.