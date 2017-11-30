Labour's NEC Hasn't 'Neutered' Our Student Wing, It's Democratised It

It’s been an interesting year for the Labour Party.

With Brexit and the general election that nearly saw the ‘End of May’, Young Labour members have been busy campaigning in some of the most pivotal elections of our generation. Ever since Jeremy Corbyn became party leader in 2015, Labour has seen it’s membership swell on an incredible scale. Young Labour currently has an estimated 100,000 members, making it one of the largest youth wings of any political party in Europe.

Young Labour is ran by a committee made up of democratically elected young members from across Britain. Arguably, the most important and influential position on the committee is the NEC Youth Rep. The NEC Youth Rep sits on the Labour NEC, which is the Labour Party’s chief administrative body and is involved in the most important decisions made by and for the party. So all in all, it is considered the most valued position on Young Labour’s committee.

The way the NEC Youth Rep position is voted for at National Young Labour conference is complex. Young Labour as an organisation is made up of 14-26 year old young members, affiliates which are made up of trade unions and socialist societies, and the key part of the current debate; Labour Students. Until recently Young Labour held it’s elections at a national conference that was held bi-annually where 303 elected delegates would vote for the new committee including the NEC Youth Rep. These delegates were elected via OMOV (One Member One Vote) which is how the Labour Party also elects its leader and NEC Reps. The make up of these delegates is where the current debate is based around. Before the recent NEC vote, the make up of these 303 delegates was 101 delegates to Young Labour members, 101 delegates to affiliates and 101 delegates to Labour Students. It is the 101 delegate allocation to Labour Students that has always been disputed by many in the party. There was no rule in the Young Labour constitution to say that Labour Students should be allocated a 3rd of the votes for the NEC Youth Rep. However, due to the power the NEC Youth Rep holds, Labour Students were given such a large chunk of votes as such a large number would enable them to ‘swing’ the vote, as it were.