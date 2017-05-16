Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell confirmed this morning Labour wants to bring the industry into public ownership - a policy which didn’t appear in last week’s leaked draft manifesto. But the pledge is not accounted for in the party’s list of costings. McDonnell told the BBC Labour would ‘look at how this could be done’ and said one option would be to buy the firms outright - but did not want to set a price as it would be ‘commerically sensitive’.

As HuffPost UK reported last week, the draft manifesto was amended following a crunch meeting to make sure the party’s message on immigration was clear. The final version says freedom of movement will end under a Labour government once the UK leaves the EU and ‘fair’ immigration rules will be developed.

3. A review of welfare cuts

The party has pledged an extra £2bn to hold a ‘review’ of cuts to Universal Credit and ‘how best to reverse them’.