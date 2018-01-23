Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) has voted to ask Haringey Council to halt its controversial public-private housing plan, a party source has told HuffPost.

The unprecedented move follows a bitter battle in the London borough after local activists deselected Labour councillors who backed the so-called Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV).

The project, which is opposed by trade unions and many local party members, intended to transfer large tracts of public land and commercial property to a 50-50 partnership between the Labour-run council and firm Lendlease.

The first full meeting of the newly expanded NEC voted on Tuesday on a motion tabled by Unite member Jim Kennedy to urge the council to pause its plans, a source said.

Following a discussion, the motion was amended to ask the council to pause its proposals “if mediation processes do not bring about a resolution”, the source said.

On Jeremy Corbyn’s suggestion, Shadow Communities Secretary Andrew Gwynne will now lead the mediation meetings with Haringey leader Claire Kober.

Kober has defended the public-private project as an effective way to get much-needed housing investment in her area at at time of Tory cuts.

The motion was then passed unanimously by the 39-strong ruling body.

The NEC had been asked to step in in accordance with Chapter 13, Clause XI (5) of the party rule book, which aims to “ensure effective political management and leadership”.

The decision to effectively order a local Labour council to change policy is ‘unprecedented’, one insider said.

But the move was seen as part of the ‘Carillion backlash’ against private sector outsourcing following the collapse of the building firm last week.