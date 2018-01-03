What Next For LabourToo In 2018?

2017 has been a year full of confusion, despair and disbelief, but also of hope. Hope that finally something might change. That our efforts might lead to the change we want to see in the Labour Party and in politics more widely.

Every time a new story broke in the media about another woman being taken advantage of by a politician, we thought we couldn’t be surprised or shocked any more, and then we were. And as more and more stories came out about abuse, assault and harassment in politics, it only made us more determined.

If you had asked us back in October - a group of Labour women, brought together by our experiences in the Party, sitting in an unassuming office – we would never have thought that our small campaign would turn into what it has become.

All of us with full time jobs, hastily setting up a website, Twitter profile, writing articles and coordinating press comments in every spare moment, often late into the night and early in the mornings.

We weren’t, and still aren’t, out for revenge. LabourToo is not about naming and shaming; it is about ensuring that in the future, there is a complaints process in which individuals can have confidence. But in order to do so, we had to prove that our intuition was right.

We were brought together because we, and our friends in the Labour Party had experienced an unsatisfactory process. But our assumption was that it went much wider; that this was endemic throughout the Party, at all levels, from Parliament, to Councils to our local parties.

And sadly, we were proved right. The stories we have collected through our website tell of harassment, abuse and assault at all levels of the Party. It isn’t constrained by age, race, class or location in the country.

In the coming weeks we will be sending our final report, the compilation of all the stories we have collected, and our resulting recommendations, to Jeremy Corbyn and his team, the NEC, and Karon Monaghan QC, who is looking at the current Labour Party complaints process.

We hope, for the sake of all those brave women, who contributed their stories, that we will be listened to.

We took the risk of raising our heads above the parapet to try and change the conversation, and make demonstrable change for the future of our Party.

It was with heavy hearts that we made the decision to be anonymous. But we felt we had, to protect ourselves, and those close to us from abuse.