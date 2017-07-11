New Dad Came Up With A Genius 'Date Night' Solution That Didn't Require A Babysitter

A new dad who hadn’t been out on a date with his partner in a while came up with a genius solution that didn’t require a babysitter.
Mark Hoyle, who blogs and vlogs at LadBaby, filmed his solution and posted it on Facebook on Thursday 6 July, much to the amusement of his followers.
At the beginning of the video, Hoyle tells his partner, Roxanne, that he’d organise date night for the following evening.
But rather than go to the hassle of finding and booking a babysitter, Hoyle decided to bring date night to their house.
Roxanne is originally a bit miffed when she realises that they’re not going out for their date and will be staying home instead.
But when Hoyle leads her out into the garden for the big reveal, she’s gobsmacked.
He had hired an inflatable pub - fully stocked with a real bar - in their back garden.
“Best of both worlds, now we don’t have to pay for a sitter,” he told her.
Hoyle films their evening at the bar, where a baby monitor is sat next to them to keep watch on the little one). It included beer pong and dancing with music and a smoke machine.
The video has had more than two million views in five days since it was posted online and has had more than 9,000 comments.
That’s #CoupleGoals right there.