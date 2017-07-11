New Dad Came Up With A Genius 'Date Night' Solution That Didn't Require A Babysitter

A new dad who hadn’t been out on a date with his partner in a while came up with a genius solution that didn’t require a babysitter.

Mark Hoyle, who blogs and vlogs at LadBaby, filmed his solution and posted it on Facebook on Thursday 6 July, much to the amusement of his followers.

At the beginning of the video, Hoyle tells his partner, Roxanne, that he’d organise date night for the following evening.

But rather than go to the hassle of finding and booking a babysitter, Hoyle decided to bring date night to their house.