Ever feel like the world is terrible, but not quite terrible enough? Like many things on our glorious planet have taken a turn for the worst, but there’s still room for things to get just a teeny bit more awful? Well, panic over! ‘Ladiators’ is here. Yes, ‘Ladiators’, y’know, like ‘Gladiators’ but specifically for lads. Goodness... where do we start with this one?

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Ah, the '90s were simpler times.

So basically, The Sun has revealed that ITV2 is lining up the new show, which sees lads - not men, not blokes, not guys, strictly lads - competing to prove who is the ‘Ultimate Lad’, a title that is apparently highly coveted. The publication reports that the “hunky lads” will be pitted against each other, with their girlfriends on the sidelines before separately “fighting it out”, because there’s nothing quite like a good ol’ fashioned gender divide to really get things going. A source has explained to the paper: “‘Gladiators’ was a huge hit back in the day so producers have constantly been finding ways they can bring it back in one form or another.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Gaz Beadle = 'Ultimate lad'

In today's 'Stop the world, I wanna get off' news, ITV2 are doing a new show called Ladiators. LAD-IATORS. — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) May 19, 2017

Just said "ladiators" at the same.time as you @SimonRowe

What kinda groan-inducing silly name is this! 😂 pic.twitter.com/cwoYFzolHz — Esther Wild (@EstherWildPhoto) May 19, 2017

Seriously @ITV, for making a programme with buff lads and calling it Ladiators you should be prosecuted for crimes against television. — isleofwightman (@isle0fwightman) May 19, 2017

ITV are yet to announce who is presenting the show, and an airdate is also yet to be revealed so watch this space (or, y’know, don’t).