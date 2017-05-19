All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    19/05/2017 10:25 BST

    ITV Is Making A Show Called ‘Ladiators’ Because Apparently There Aren’t Enough Bad Things In This World

    Ugh.

    Ever feel like the world is terrible, but not quite terrible enough? Like many things on our glorious planet have taken a turn for the worst, but there’s still room for things to get just a teeny bit more awful?

    Well, panic over! ‘Ladiators’ is here. Yes, ‘Ladiators’, y’know, like ‘Gladiators’ but specifically for lads. Goodness... where do we start with this one?

    ITV/REX/Shutterstock
    Ah, the '90s were simpler times.  

    So basically, The Sun has revealed that ITV2 is lining up the new show, which sees lads - not men, not blokes, not guys, strictly lads - competing to prove who is the ‘Ultimate Lad’, a title that is apparently highly coveted.

    The publication reports that the “hunky lads” will be pitted against each other, with their girlfriends on the sidelines before separately “fighting it out”, because there’s nothing quite like a good ol’ fashioned gender divide to really get things going.

    A source has explained to the paper: “‘Gladiators’ was a huge hit back in the day so producers have constantly been finding ways they can bring it back in one form or another.

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Gaz Beadle = 'Ultimate lad' 

    “Being a lad has almost become a bit of a business with reality TV stars like Joey Essex and Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle hailed as the ultimate lads. So TV producers wanted a tongue-in-cheek series that embraces lad culture.

    “‘Ladiators’ will be a funny entertainment series and is certainly going to appeal to the ‘Love Island’ fans as the couples appearing on the show will be very fit, sexy and have the stamina to take on the challenges.”

    We know it may sound like we’re not giving it a chance but seriously, ‘Ladiators’? Haven’t we had enough to deal with in the past 12 months? Come on.

    Naturally, as the news broke, TV fans began taking to Twitter.

    ITV are yet to announce who is presenting the show, and an airdate is also yet to be revealed so watch this space (or, y’know, don’t).

    15 Reality TV Shows We Can't Believe Existed
    MORE:uktvuktvrealityGladiatorsladiators

    Conversations