‘Lady Bird’ Is A Fresh Coming-Of-Age Drama That Will Leave You Floating On Air - HuffPost Verdict

On paper, you’d be forgiven for thinking Greta Gerwig’s semi-autobiographical directorial debut is just another coming-of-age tale. But despite the familiar central themes of discovery, relationships and family, ‘Lady Bird’ feels completely fresh and original.

We follow Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) as she navigates a turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother Marion (played brilliantly by Laurie Metcalf), friendships, “unspecial sex”, and what her mother and school counsellor believe are unrealistic dreams of attending college in New York in a bid to escape Sacramento (“the midwest of California”).

The natural warm light that permeates the screen, framed so expertly by Gerwig, might not be enough to make Christine want to stay, but it adds a beautiful melancholic glow to the 2002 setting.

There are other, literal nostalgic nods to the era too - Justin Timberlake pops up on the soundtrack at one point - but it’s never overdone or cloying.

As the titular character (a name she “gave to myself, it’s given to me by me”) Saoirse Ronan is a revelation. She delivers a mesmerising performance, equal parts vulnerable, headstrong, warm, funny, but always relatable and totally lovable. It’s a brilliantly nuanced performance, up there with co-star Timothée Chalamet’s turn in last year’s other stand-out low budget indie, ‘Call Me By Your Name’.

Unsurprisingly, the teenage Lady Bird is flawed and awkward as she attempts to get her head around her life and herself, but you’ll be rooting for her until the final credits roll - and beyond.