'Lady Doritos' U-Turn: Here Are Five Other Products 'For Women' That Didn't Need Inventing

Crunch away to your heart’s content because “Lady Doritos” will not be hitting supermarket shelves after all. The makers of Doritos, PepsiCo, said rumours circulating about the new product were “inaccurate”, adding: “We already have Doritos for women – they’re called Doritos, and they’re enjoyed by millions of people every day”.

The term “Lady Doritos” began circulating online on Monday after PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi told Freakonomics Radio women worry about crunching loudly when eating crisps and long to fit packets into their handbags. The CEO said the company was “looking at” the idea of “snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently”. She added: “We’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon”.

But following the backlash of the concept, with many calling the idea of women-specific snacks “sexist”, it seems PepsiCo thought better of it. Quite frankly, we’re glad to hear we won’t be seeing another unnecessary gender-specific product on supermarket shelves. Here are five other “lady products” that should never have been invented. Surprise surprise, they’re all pink.

1. BIC for Her