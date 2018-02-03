Lady Gaga has scrapped the rest of her ‘Joanne’ world tour after suffering ‘severe pain’, it has been announced.
The US singer had ten dates left of the tour, including two nights at London’s O2 Arena and another in Manchester next week, before playing other shows around Europe.
But in a statement issued on Saturday morning (3 February), it was confirmed she will not be performing on medical advice.
The full statement reads: “Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live.
“As a result, Live Nation and Lady Gaga are announcing the cancellation of the final 10 dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour.
“Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road.
“She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently.
”She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come.”
The ‘Poker Face’ singer had previously postponed her entire European tour back in September last year, due to ongoing health concerns.
After revealing she has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, which causes chronic pain all over the body, the singer was forced to cancel a performance in Brazil after being admitted to hospital.
In a lengthy statement posted on her Twitter page at the time, Gaga told her fans that she would be postponing the European leg of her ‘Joanne’ world tour due to her illness.
Gaga’s battle with fibromyalgia features in her Netflix documentary, ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’, which debuts on the streaming service last year.
Ticket Holders may obtain a refund beginning Tuesday 6 February at point of purchase.