The Super Bowl halftime show is always one of the biggest TV moments of the year, so when we found out late in 2016 that Lady Gaga had been picked for the gig, we knew we were in for something pretty spectacular.

And while the promo surrounding her most recent album has been rather on the subdued side, we were pleased to see that Gaga brought out all the bells and whistles as she performed a string of her biggest hits (and ‘Million Reasons’) for the millions watching live around the world.

In a 13-minute performance chock full of gif-able moments of total slayage, here are 18 of our favourites...

1. Opening the show with ‘This Land Is Your Land’