Fans will have to wait until Friday 22 September to see ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’ on the streaming service, but details of what the doc covers have been revealed following its Toronto Film Festival premiere.

Lady Gaga addresses her split from Taylor Kinney in her new Netflix documentary, hinting at the reason why they decided to call off their engagement.

In one moment, filmed before their July 2016 break-up, Gaga says: “Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks.

“My threshold for bullshit with men is just... I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.”

A later scene then sees the ‘Million Reasons’ singer admit: “My love life has just imploded.”

Suggesting her career had something to do with the split, she adds: “I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt [Williams, her ex-boyfriend]. I sold 30 million and lost Luc [Carl, her former boyfriend of six years].

“I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”