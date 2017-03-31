When Lalonie Davis posted a photo of her armpit hair on Instagram, she received more than 200 negative responses within the hour.

Davis, 17, had posted the photo to spread body-positivity online, saying that everyone deserves respect and love no matter what they do with their bodies.

“Body hair is normal and so are you,” she wrote. “What I do with my body is MY choice. You don’t have to like it, but please know that misogynistic opinions that shame girls for having body hair while ignoring boys who do will never get me to change who I am.”

Her Instagram post was heavily trolled by people, but despite this she stood by her decision to not shave her underarms. And we applaud her for it.