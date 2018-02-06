Lana Del Rey had a tearful moment during her concert on Monday night (5 February), after police foiled a “credible” threat to kidnap the singer in Florida.
Last Friday, police detained 43-year-old Michael Hunt in Orlando over “threatening” posts he made on social media, after which he was charged with aggravated stalking with a credible threat and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.
Having already posted a message thanking fans for their support a night earlier, Lana returned to her US tour on Monday, pausing during her show in Atlanta to acknowledge how emotional she felt to be back on stage.
Confessing she was “feeling a little more emotional than I thought”, she told fans in the audience: “I just really wanted to be here with you guys tonight.
“I was feeling totally fine and then I just got... I don’t know, a little bit nervous right when I got on stage.”
Lana continued: “I just want to say that I’m super happy to be with you guys. If I’m a little feathery, just bear with me OK?”
Her speech was met with cheers and applause from her fans at Atlanta’s Phillips Arena, before the ‘Video Games’ singer completed the rest of her live set.
Over the weekend, she spoke out about the incident on her Twitter page, assuring fans she’d be on stage as previously scheduled.
Specifically giving a shout-out to Georgia-born rapper Lil Yachty, Lana wrote: “Hey kiddos. I’m doing fine thanks for the messages. And tomorrow we’ll be in Hotlanta can’t wait to see everyone. Yachty that means [you].”