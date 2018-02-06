Lana Del Rey had a tearful moment during her concert on Monday night (5 February), after police foiled a “credible” threat to kidnap the singer in Florida.

Last Friday, police detained 43-year-old Michael Hunt in Orlando over “threatening” posts he made on social media, after which he was charged with aggravated stalking with a credible threat and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

Having already posted a message thanking fans for their support a night earlier, Lana returned to her US tour on Monday, pausing during her show in Atlanta to acknowledge how emotional she felt to be back on stage.