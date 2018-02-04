A man armed with a knife has been arrested in Florida after he threatened to kidnap Lana Del Rey.
Police detained Michael Hunt, 43, on Friday near the Amway Center in Orlando where the singer had been due to perform.
He faces charges of aggravated stalking with a credible threat, and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.
His arrest came after he was reported to have made “cryptic and threatening” posts on social media.
Orlando Police Department (OPD) said officers received a tip-off earlier on Friday.
“When he was taken into custody, Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance and a knife,” a statement said.
It added that at no time had Mr Hunt come into contact with the 32-year-old singer.
“On Friday, OPD determined this was a credible threat and worked swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone involved and of everyone who attended the show,” police added.
Mr Hunt is being held in custody at Orange County Jail.