All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/02/2018 08:54 GMT

    Lana Del Rey: Man Armed With Knife Arrested Outside Singer’s Concert Following ‘Credible’ Kidnapping Threat

    He was also found with tickets to the singer's gig.

    A man armed with a knife has been arrested in Florida after he threatened to kidnap Lana Del Rey.

    Police detained Michael Hunt, 43, on Friday near the Amway Center in Orlando where the singer had been due to perform.

    Nick Pickles via Getty Images
    Lana Del Rey

    He faces charges of aggravated stalking with a credible threat, and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

    His arrest came after he was reported to have made “cryptic and threatening” posts on social media.

    Orlando Police Department (OPD) said officers received a tip-off earlier on Friday.

    “When he was taken into custody, Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance and a knife,” a statement said.

    It added that at no time had Mr Hunt come into contact with the 32-year-old singer.

    “On Friday, OPD determined this was a credible threat and worked swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone involved and of everyone who attended the show,” police added.

    Mr Hunt is being held in custody at Orange County Jail.

    MORE: uk celebrityukmusicKidnappingLana Del Rey

    Conversations