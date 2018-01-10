In a surprising (and, admittedly, fairly confusing) turn of events, Radiohead are seemingly not suing Lana Del Rey for copyright infringement after all.
Last week, it was reported that the British rock group were planning a lawsuit against Lana, claiming that her recent album cut ‘Get Free’ struck a resemblance to their hit ‘Creep’ that was a little too close for comfort.
As speculation grew, Lana seemingly “confirmed” rumours of a “lawsuit”, writing: “Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100.
“Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.”
However Radiohead’s publishers, Warner/Chappell, have now denied a lawsuit has been filed, but did say that they had been in “discussions... with Lana’s representatives” since the release of her last album ‘Lust For Life’ in the summer of 2017.
A spokesperson told Pitchfork: “It’s clear that the verses of ‘Get Free’ use musical elements found in the verses of ‘Creep’ and we’ve requested that this be acknowledged in favour of all writers of ‘Creep’.
“To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they ‘will only accept 100%’ of the publishing of ‘Get Free’.”
Of course, what we really want to know is what you think. Are you #TeamLana or #TeamRadiohead? Is ‘Get Free’ a blatant ‘Creep’ rip-off or are Radiohead’s team making a big fuss over nothing?
Take a listen to both tracks below, and let us know what you think in our poll: