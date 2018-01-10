In a surprising (and, admittedly, fairly confusing) turn of events, Radiohead are seemingly not suing Lana Del Rey for copyright infringement after all. Last week, it was reported that the British rock group were planning a lawsuit against Lana, claiming that her recent album cut ‘Get Free’ struck a resemblance to their hit ‘Creep’ that was a little too close for comfort.

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Lana Del Rey

As speculation grew, Lana seemingly “confirmed” rumours of a “lawsuit”, writing: “Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. “Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.”

However Radiohead’s publishers, Warner/Chappell, have now denied a lawsuit has been filed, but did say that they had been in “discussions... with Lana’s representatives” since the release of her last album ‘Lust For Life’ in the summer of 2017.

ANDY BUCHANAN via Getty Images Thom Yorke of Radiohead